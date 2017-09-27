Experimental Post-Metal Group ZAIUS Reveal Entrancing Music Video for Standout Track “Seirenes”

Watch Now via Revolver Magazine | Pre-Order Here

New Album, Of Adoration, out October 6, 2017 via Prosthetic Records



Chicago-based post-instrumental group ZAIUS will release their debut LP, Of Adoration, via Prosthetic Records on October 6, 2017. Today, you can witness the band’s entrancing new music video for their dynamic standout track, “Seirenes”, exclusively via Revolver Magazine. Watch here: https://www.revolvermag.com/music/watch-post-metal-outfit-zaius-hypnotizing-seirenes-video

Guitarist Ian McConnell says, “‘Seirenes’ really encapsulates the sound we were trying to achieve for this record. We were firing on all cylinders at this point in the writing process so it was all very visceral.”

Hear two more tracks from Of Adoration here:

“Phaneron”: https://youtu.be/Mf-svT3oICw

“Sheepdog”: https://youtu.be/EKOfijZcNas

Of Adoration was tracked at the start of 2017 with Jeff Edwards before being sent off to be mixed and mastered by Chris Common (Pelican, Mouth of the Architect, Minus the Bear). The record features eight tracks that peak and valley their way through over 40 minutes of music. Pre-orders are available here: www.smarturl.it/ZAIUS

Of Adoration track listing:

Phaneron Echelon Reformer Sheepdog Magnolia Seirenes Anicca Colin

Formed in 2010, ZAIUS explores a lighter, more melodic side of the members’ musical tastes without abandoning the metal tendencies that come natural to them. ZAIUS first arrive on the scene withAll Your Friends Are Dead, the band’s 2011 debut EP, which showcased a fine mix of dense and morose guitar playing. 2013’s Divided By Tides EP came next and pushed things further, adding in soaring melodies. The album was met with glistening reviews, with MetalSucks proclaiming, “the world needs more instru-metal bands like ZAIUS, who steer completely clear of djent while still managing to bring the groove (via Maserati), atmospherics (via Constants, If These Trees Could Talk, etc) and the heavy (via Scale the Summit). Bomb.”

Illustrations for the album were created by Marald Van Haasteren (Baroness, Kylesa) whose style is as colorful and alive as these tracks were meant to be.

TOUR DATES:

10/03 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs (w/ Set and Setting)

10/20 Madison, WI @ The Frequency

10/22 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar (w/ Outrun the Sun)

11/03 Chicago, IL @ The Burlington (w/ Huntsmen)

ZAIUS is:

Jeremy Bellen – Bass

Dann Dolce – Guitar

Mike Imbordino – Drums

Ian McConnell – Guitar

ZAIUS online:

www.facebook.com/zaiustheband/