EARSPLIT: BANDS IN VANS TOUR DATES

ALL OUT WAR:

10/21/2017 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL w/ 100 Demons

12/16/2017 The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

1/27/2018 Bovine Sex Club – Toronto, ON

1/28/2018 Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

ALL PIGS MUST DIE:

10/19/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

10/20/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA

10/21/2017 AS220 – Providence, RI

ALLEGAEON w/ Ne Obliviscaris:

11/01/2017 Bottom Of The Hill – San Francisco, CA

11/02/2017 Whisky A Go Go – Los Angeles, CA

11/03/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

11/04/2017 Loading Dock – Salt Lake City, UT

11/05/2017 Globe Hall – Denver, CO

11/07/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

11/08/2017 Dante’s – Portland, OR

11/09/2017 Rickshaw Theater – Vancouver, BC

11/11/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB

11/13/2017 Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

11/14/2017 Amsterdam – St. Paul, MN

11/16/2017 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

11/17/2017 Foundry – Cleveland, OH

11/18/2017 Mavericks – Ottawa, ON

11/19/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

11/20/2017 Sonia – Boston, MA

11/22/2017 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY

11/24/2017 Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC

11/25/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

11/26/2017 Haven – Orlando, FL

11/28/2017 Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

11/29/2017 Rail Club – Ft. Worth, TX

11/30/2017 Acadia Live – Houston, TX

12/01/2017 Come & Take It Live – Austin, TX

12/03/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

12/04/2017 Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

AMENRA:

10/31/2017 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE * release show w/ All Shadows And Deliverance, Monnik

ANAGNORISIS:

9/29/2017 Union Station Music Hall – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Deathfest [info]

10/26/2017 New Dodge Lounge – Detroit, MI w/ Jesus Wept, Fell Ruin

10/27/2017 TBA

10/28/2017 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN w/ Breeding Filth, Fleshbore, G I LL [info]

10/29/2017 Zanzabar – Louisville, KY w/ Stagecoach Inferno, Deapscufa [info]

ARKAIK w/ Alterbeast, Inanimate Existence: 9/26/2017 The Maywood – Raleigh, NC

9/27/2017 Riffhouse Pub – Chesapeake, VA

9/28/2017 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD

9/29/2017 The Foundry – Lakewood, OH

9/30/2017 Louisville Death Fest – Louisville, KY

10/01/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL

10/02/2017 Lookout Lounge – Omaha, NE

10/04/2017 Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

10/05/2017 The Loading Dock – Salt Lake City, UT

10/06/2017 Eagles Aerie Hall – Henderson, NV

10/07/2017 The Phoenix Theater – Petaluma, CA

ARTIFICIAL BRAIN:

9/30/2017 The Cure Lounge – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Deathfest

w/ Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Full Of Hell:

10/10/2017 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * ^

10/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA * ^

10/12/2017 Green Room – Flagstaff, AZ * ^

10/13/2017 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

10/14/2017 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

10/15/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID

10/16/2017 Bossanova – Portland, OR

10/17/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

10/18/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

10/20/2017 Starlite – Edmonton, AB

10/21/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB

10/22/2017 The Exchange – Regina, SK

10/23/2017 Park Theater – Winnipeg, MB

10/24/2017 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

10/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/27/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL

10/28/2017 Madison Live – Covington, KY

10/29/2017 Token Lounge – Detroit, MI

10/31/2017 Opera House – Toronto, ON

11/01/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

11/02/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

11/03/2017 Once Ballroom – Boston, MA

11/04/2017 Voltage – Philadelphia, PA

11/05/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

11/06/2017 Highline Ballroom – New York, NY

11/08/2017 Shaka’s – Virginia Beach, VA

11/09/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

11/10/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL

11/11/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/13/2017 Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA

11/14/2017 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/15/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/16/2017 89th St Collective – Oklahoma City, OK

11/17/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

11/18/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX

11/19/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

11/20/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

* = no Full Of Hell

^ = with Thanatology

ATRIARCH:

10/04/2017 Golden Bull – Oakland, CA

10/05/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA

10/06/2017 5 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA

10/07/2017 Yucca Tap Room – Tempe, AZ w/ Spirit Adrift

10/08/2017 TBA – El Paso, TX

10/09/2017 Three Links – Dallas, TX w/ Pinkish Black

10/10/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX

10/11/2017 TBA – Santa Fe/Albuquerque, NM

10/12/2017 Meadowlark – Denver, CO w/ Fotocrime

10/13/2017 TBA – Salt Lake City, UT

10/14/2017 Shredder – Boise, ID

BELL WITCH w/ Primitive Man:

10/25/2017 Hi Dive – Denver, CO

10/26/2017 O’Leavers – Omaha, NE

10/27/2017 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

10/28/2017 Rock Island Brewery – Rock Island, IL

10/29/2017 The New Dodge – Hamtramck, MI

10/30/2017 Ace Of Cups – Columbus, OH

11/01/2017 Coalition – Toronto, ON

11/02/2017 Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

11/03/2017 Geno’s – Portland, ME

11/04/2017 Cop Frat – Oneonta, NY

11/05/2017 ONCE – Boston, MA

11/06/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

11/07/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

11/08/2017 The Meatlocker – Montclair, NJ

11/09/2017 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD

11/10/2017 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA

11/11/2017 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA

11/12/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN

11/13/2017 Whitewater – Little Rock, AR

11/14/2017 Growlers – Memphis, TN

11/15/2015 Santos – New Orleans, LA

11/16/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX

11/17/2017 Ridgelea Lounge – Forth Worth, TX

BIG|BRAVE:

12/12/2017 7th St. Entry – Minneapolis, MN w/ Unsane

12/13/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI w/ Unsane

12/14/2017 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH w/ Unsane

12/15/2017 Loving Touch – Detroit, MI w/ Unsane

12/16/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON w/ Unsane

12/18/2017 Once – Boston, MA w/ Unsane

12/19/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA w/ Unsane

BIG MESS:

9/30/2017 Huset – Copenhagen, DK

10/13/2017 128:A – Gothenburg, SE

10/14/2017 Blitz – Oslo, NO

11/02/2017 Kulturstationen – Vanloese, DK

BLACK MARE w/ Junius, Mustard Gas & Roses:

9/26/2017 Highline Bar – Seattle, WA w/ They Rise We Die

9/27/2017 The Shredder – Boise, ID

9/28/2017 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

9/29/2017 Hi-Dive Denver – Denver, CO w/ Ghosts Of Glaciers

10/01/2017 The Sidewinder – Austin, TX

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS:

10/24/2017 San Francisco Bathhouse – Wellington, NZ w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan [info]

10/25/2017 Kings Arms Tavern – Auckland, NZ w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan [info]

BLOODMOON w/ Trapped Within Burning Machinery:

10/05/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA w/ Atriarch

10/06/2017 Tonic Lounge – Portland, OR w/ Hell, Swamp Witch

10/07/2017 Golden Bull – Oakland, CA w/ Body Void

BRETT NETSON w/ Clarke And The Himselfs:

9/27/2017 State Street Pub – Indianapolis, IN

9/29/2017 Mouthhole – Nashville, TN

9/30~10/01/2017 Goner Fest – Memphis, TN (after-show)

10/02/2017 Terrapin Station – Murray, KY

10/03/2017 Foam – St. Louis, MO

10/04/2017 8th Street Tap Room – Lawrence, KS

10/06/2017 Lions Lair – Denver, CO

10/07/2017 Sunset House – Ft. Collins, CO

BYZANTINE w/ Sacred Reich:

9/27/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9/28/2017 Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA

9/29/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX

9/30/2017 Scout Bar – Houston, TX w/ Slim

10/01/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper:

11/03/2017 Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL

11/04/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

11/05/2017 Saturn – Birmingham, AL

11/06/2017 New Daisy Theater – Memphis, TN

11/08/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX

11/09/2017 White Oak – Houston, TX

11/10/2017 Sound On Sound Festival – Austin, TX

11/12/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

11/13/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

11/14/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

11/15/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

11/17/2017 Neumos – Seattle, WA

11/18/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

11/19/2017 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

11/20/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

11/22/2017 Summit – Denver, CO

11/24/2017 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

11/25/2017 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

11/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

11/28/2017 Royale – Boston, MA

11/29/2017 Stage 48 – New York, NY

11/30/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA

12/01/2017 Broadberry – Richmond, VA

12/02/2017 The Muse – Wilmington, NC

12/03/2017 Pete’s – Greensboro, NC

12/05/2017 Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY

12/06/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN

12/07/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

12/08/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

CASTLE – Endless Graveyard Tour:

9/27/2017 Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

9/28/2017 The Elbow Room – Wichita, KS

9/29/2017 Stoned Meadow Of Doom Fest – Sioux Falls, SD

9/30/2017 Triple Nickel – Colorado Springs, CO

Stone Thrones Tour:

11/24/2017 The Valley – Tacoma, WA

11/25/2017 Funhouse – Seattle, WA

11/26/2017 Shakedown – Bellingham, WA

11/27/2017 Tonic Lounge – Portland, OR

11/28/2017 Old Nick’s – Eugene, OR

11/29/2017 Spirits – Dunsmuir, CA

11/30/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA

12/01/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA

12/02/2017 5 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA

CATTLE DECAPITATION w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain:

10/10/2017 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * ^

10/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA * ^

10/12/2017 Green Room – Flagstaff, AZ * ^

10/13/2017 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

10/14/2017 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

10/15/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID

10/16/2017 Bossanova – Portland, OR

10/17/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

10/18/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

10/20/2017 Starlite – Edmonton, AB

10/21/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB

10/22/2017 The Exchange – Regina, SK

10/23/2017 Park Theater – Winnipeg, MB

10/24/2017 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

10/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/27/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL

10/28/2017 Madison Live – Covington, KY

10/29/2017 Token Lounge – Detroit, MI

10/31/2017 Opera House – Toronto, ON

11/01/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

11/02/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

11/03/2017 Once Ballroom – Boston, MA

11/04/2017 Voltage – Philadelphia, PA

11/05/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

11/06/2017 Highline Ballroom – New York, NY

11/08/2017 Shaka’s – Virginia Beach, VA

11/09/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

11/10/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL

11/11/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/13/2017 Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA

11/14/2017 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/15/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/16/2017 89th St Collective – Oklahoma City, OK

11/17/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

11/18/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX

11/19/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

11/20/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

* = no Full Of Hell

^ = with Thanatology

CHILD BITE:

9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]

9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]

10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]

10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, King Parrot, Hidden Intent

10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]

10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]

10/05/2017 Bourbon’s Theatre’s Rye Room – Lincoln, NE [tickets] * CHILD BITE only

10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]

10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]

10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]

10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]

10/10/2017 Black Forge Coffee Shop – Pittsburgh, PA * CHILD BITE only

10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]

10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]

10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]

10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]

10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]

10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]

10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]

10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]

10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]

w/ Unsane, Big|Brave:

12/12/2017 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

12/13/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

12/14/2017 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

12/15/2017 Loving Touch – Detroit, MI

12/16/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON

12/17/2017 L’Astral – Montreal, QC [no Big|Brave]

12/18/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA

12/19/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

CLITERATI:

11/09/2017 BossaNova – Portland, OR w/ Dead Kennedys

COBALT w/ The Obsessed:

10/08/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA

10/09/2017 Old Nicks – Eugene, OR

10/12/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

10/13/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA

10/16/2017 7th St. Entry – Minneapolis, MN

10/17/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

10/18/2017 Barauerhaus – Lombard, IL

10/19/2017 Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH

10/20/2017 Trixies – Louisville, KY

10/21/2017 Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

10/24/2017 Saint Vitus – Brooklyn, NY

10/25/2017 The Cafe at Parlor – Newport, RI

10/26/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA

10/27/2017 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

10/30/2017 Hi Dive – Denver, CO w/ Worry, Fathers * COBALT headlining

DARKEST HOUR w/ Warbringer, Exmortus:

12/01/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

12/02/2017 Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA

12/03/2017 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

12/07/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA

12/08/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

12/09/2017 The Venue – Vancouver, BC

12/10/2017 Analog Theater – Portland, OR

12/12/2017 Strummers – Fresno, CA

12/14/2017 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

12/15/2017 Gideon’s Hall – Upland, CA

DEAFKIDS:

12/08/2017 Clash Club – São Paulo, BR w/ Neurosis

DEMON EYE:

9/29/2017 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA

9/30/2017 The Taphouse – Norfolk, VA w/ The Norfolk Nightmares

10/04/2017 Neptune’s – Raleigh, NC w/ Man Forever

11/15/2017 The Garage – Winston Salem, NC w/ Lords Of Mace

11/16/2017 Howlers – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Horehound

11/17/2017 Small’s – Detroit, MI

11/18/2017 Taps Live – Indianapolis, IN w/ Karma To Burn

12/01/2017 Snug Harbor – Charlotte, NC

DISCIPLINE:

10/13/2017 Duffy’s – Toronto, ON w/ Sonus Umbra, Discipline, Chromatica [info]

10/15/2017 L’Anti Bar & Spectacles – Quebec, QC w/ Sonus Umbra [info]

10/19/2017 The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI w/ Necromonkey

10/20-22/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL @ Progtoberfest III [info]

THE DREAD CREW OF ODDWOOD Lawful Evil European Tour 2017:

11/24/2017 Effenaar – Eindhoven, NL

11/25/2017 T Beest – Goes, NL

11/26/2017 Bolwerk – Sneek, NL

11/30/2017 TBA – DE/CH

12/01/2017 Freakshow – Essen, DE

12/02/2017 Das Greif – Lünen. DE

12/03/2017 Stellwerk – Hamburg, DE

12/05/2017 TBA – NL/DE

12/06/2017 De Engel – Den Helder, NL

12/07/2017 Melkweg – Amsterdam. NL

12/08/2017 Noardewyn Live – Holland, NL *TV show performance

12/08/2017 Scum – Katwijk. NL

12/09/2017 De Meester – Almere, NL

12/10/2017 De Sluys – Munnekezijl, NL

EXHUMED w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, Wormwitch:

11/01/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA [tickets]

11/02/2017 HIFI Music Hall – Eugene, OR [tickets]

11/03/2017 Vinyl at Hard Rock – Lake Tahoe, NV [tickets]

11/04/2017 Phoenix Theater – Petaluma, CA # [tickets]

11/05/2017 KnotFest – San Bernardino, CA **

11/06/2017 Club Red – Mesa, AZ [tickets]

# = No Suffocation

** no Necrot, Wormwitch

GATECREEPER w/ Ratlord:

w/ Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip:

11/03/2017 Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL

11/04/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

11/05/2017 Saturn – Birmingham, AL

11/06/2017 New Daisy Theater – Memphis, TN

11/08/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX

11/09/2017 White Oak – Houston, TX

11/10/2017 Sound On Sound Festival – Austin, TX

11/12/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

11/13/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

11/14/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

11/15/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

11/17/2017 Neumos – Seattle, WA

11/18/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

11/19/2017 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

11/20/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

11/22/2017 Summit – Denver, CO

11/24/2017 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

11/25/2017 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

11/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

11/28/2017 Royale – Boston, MA

11/29/2017 Stage 48 – New York, NY

11/30/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA

12/01/2017 Broadberry – Richmond, VA

12/02/2017 The Muse – Wilmington, NC

12/03/2017 Pete’s – Greensboro, NC

12/05/2017 Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY

12/06/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN

12/07/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

12/08/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

12/10/2017 89th Street Collective – Oklahoma City, OK *

12/11/2017 Sister – Albuquerque, NM *

* GATECREEPER only

GHOUL w/ GWAR, Doyle, US Bastards:

10/20/17 The National – Richmond, VA

10/21/17 The Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

10/22/17 Opera House – Toronto, ON

10/23/17 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

10/25/17 Arizona Pete’s – Greensboro, NC

10/26/17 Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD

10/27/17 Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

10/28/17 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

10/29/17 The Trocadero Theatre – Philadelphia, PA

10/31/17 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

11/01/17 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

11/02/17 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

11/03/17 Pop’s – Sauget, IL

11/04/17 Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Sioux City, IA

11/05/17 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

w/ GWAR, He Is Legend, US Bastards:

11/07/17 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

11/08/17 Pyramid Cabaret – Winnipeg, MB

11/09/17 Saskatoon Event Centre – Saskatoon, SK

11/10/17 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

11/11/17 The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

11/13/17 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

11/14/17 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

11/15/17 Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA

11/17/17 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

11/18/17 Fremont Country Club – Las Vegas, NV

11/19/17 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

11/21/17 House of Blues – San Diego, CA

11/22/17 The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

11/23/17 The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

11/24/17 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

11/25/17 The Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

11/26/17 Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

11/28/17 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

11/29/17 Gas Monkey Live – Dallas, TX

11/30/17 House of Blues – Houston, TX

12/01/17 The Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX

12/02/17 Varsity Theater – Baton Rouge, LA

12/03/17 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

12/05/17 Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/06/17 The Ritz – Tampa, FL

12/08/17 The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

12/09/17 Limelight – Peoria, IL

12/10/17 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

GNAW:

10/07/2017 The Paper Box – Brooklyn, NY @ Nightside Of Eden Fest w/ Kult Ov Azazel, T.O.M.B. [info]

10/29/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY *record release show w/ Couch Slut, Syndromes

GOATWHORE w/ Venom Inc., Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence:

9/28/2017 Churchill’s – Miami, FL [tickets]

9/29/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL [tickets]

9/30/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL [tickets]

10/01/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]

10/02/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD [tickets]

10/03/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY [tickets]

End Tour

11/05/2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest @ Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds – San Bernardino, CA [tickets]

2/01-05/2018 70000 Tons Of Metal – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]

GOOD TIGER w/ I The Mighty, Hail The Sun:

10/25/2017 Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

10/26/2017 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

10/27/2017 Aftershock Live – Merriam, KS

10/28/2017 Firebird – St. Louis, MO *

10/30/2017 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA

10/31/2017 Backbooth – Orlando, FL

11/01/2017 Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

11/03/2017 Villain – Brooklyn, NY

11/04/2017 Middle East Downstairs – Boston, MA

11/06/2017 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

11/07/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA

11/08/2017 Cattivo – Pittsburgh, PA

11/09/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON

11/10/2017 The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI *

11/11/2017 The Foundry – Cleveland, OH

11/12/2017 Subterannean – Chicago, IL

11/14/2017 RBC – Dallas, TX

11/15/2017 The Studio @ Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

11/17/2017 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

11/18/2017 Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

*= no Hail The Sun

HARM’S WAY w/ Soulfly, Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong:

10/28/2017 The Warehouse – Clarksville, TN

10/29/2017 Heaven – Atlanta, GA

11/01/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/02/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

11/03/2017 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

11/04/2017 Gas Monkey – Dallas, TX

11/05/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/06/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

11/07/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX

11/08/2017 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

INTERNAL BLEEDING:

10/06/2017 Berlin Deathfest – Berlin, DE [info]

KING PARROT w/ Superjoint, DevilDriver, Cane Hill, Child Bite:

9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]

9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]

10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]

10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, Child Bite, Hidden Intent

10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]

10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]

10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]

10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]

10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]

10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]

10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]

10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]

10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]

10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]

10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]

10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]

10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]

10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]

10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]

LÅNGFINGER:

9/28/2017 Schaubude – Kiel, DE

9/29/2017 MTS LPs & CDs – Oldenburg, DE

9/30/2017 La Taverne du Theatre – La Louviere, BE

10/01/2017 Ars Vitae – Rodewisch, DE

10/02/2017 Fatal Club – Prague, CZ

10/03/2017 Boss Bar – Podcbrady, CZ

10/04/2017 Bar Pod Hodinama – Kolin, CZ

10/06/2017 Kasseturm – Weimar, DE

10/07/2017 Kulturhof – Lubbeneu, DE

MAJORITY RULE:

9/27/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA [SOLD OUT] w/ Pageninetynine, Kindling, Hand Grenade Job

9/28/2017 Bug Jar – Rochester, NY w/ Druse, Innerout, Space Grazer [info]

9/29/2017 Mr. Roboto Project – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Multicult, Soul Glo, LIFES, Mere Phantoms [info]

9/30/2017 TBA

10/03/2017 Oetinger Villa – Darmstadt, DE

10/04/2017 Kavka – Antwerp, BE

10/05/2017 Le 3 Pactu – Rouen, FR

10/06/2017 TBA

10/07/2017 De Onderbroek – Nijmegen, NL

10/08/2017 Privat – Cologne, DE

10/09/2017 Ex Haus – Trier, DE

10/10/2017 TBA

10/11/2017 TBA

10/12/2017 KB 18 – Copenhage, DK

10/13/2017 Zukunft Am Ostkreuz – Berlin, DE

10/14/2017 G16 – Leipzig, DE

10/15/2017 Carpe Diem – Wroclaw, PL

10/16/2017 007 – Prague, CZ

10/17/2017 Kabinet Muz – Brno, CZ

10/18/2017 Robot – Budapest, HU

10/19/2017 PMK – Innsbruck, AU

10/20/2017 KTS – Freiburg, DE

10/21/2017 Immerhin – Wuerzburg, DE

10/28/2017 The Fest – Gainesville, FL w/ City Of Caterpillar [info]

10/29/2017 The Earl – Atlanta, GA w/ City of Caterpillar, Deep State [info]

10/30/2017 Zeitgeist – New Orleans, LA w/ City Of Caterpillar, Thou

11/01/2017 The Firehouse – Birmingham, AL w/ Yautja, Portrayal Of Guilt, Black Hole Kids [info]

11/02/2017 New Brookland Tavern – Columbia, SC w/ Portrayal Of Guilt, Abacus [info]

MAYHEM – Purgatorium Europæ – Pars Duorum w/ Dragged Into Sunlight, Inferno :

9/29/2017 Colombia Theater – Berlin, DE [tickets]

9/30/2017 Reithalle – Dresden, DE [tickets]

10/02/2017 Wizeman – Stuttgart, DE [tickets]

10/03/2017 Orpheum – Graz, AT [tickets]

10/04/2017 Le Gueulard – Nilvange, FR [tickets]

10/05/2017 Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE [tickets]

10/06/2017 Hardrock Fest – Avelgem, BE [tickets]

10/07/2017 Soulcrusher – Nijmegen, NL [tickets]

10/08/2017 MS Connection – Mannheim, DE

10/09/2017 Le Grillen – Colmar, FR [tickets]

10/11/217 Santana 27 – Bilboa, ES [tickets]

10/13/2017 BAT – Madrid, ES [tickets]

10/14/2017 Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, ES [tickets]

10/15/2017 Jas Rod – Marseille, FR [tickets]

10/17/2017 Orion Live Club – Rome, IT [tickets]

10/18/2017 Stuk – Maribor, SL

10/19/2017 Randall – Bratislava, SK [