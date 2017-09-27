EARSPLIT: BANDS IN VANS TOUR DATES
ALL OUT WAR:
10/21/2017 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL w/ 100 Demons
12/16/2017 The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY
1/27/2018 Bovine Sex Club – Toronto, ON
1/28/2018 Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC
ALL PIGS MUST DIE:
10/19/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY
10/20/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA
10/21/2017 AS220 – Providence, RI
ALLEGAEON w/ Ne Obliviscaris:
11/01/2017 Bottom Of The Hill – San Francisco, CA
11/02/2017 Whisky A Go Go – Los Angeles, CA
11/03/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV
11/04/2017 Loading Dock – Salt Lake City, UT
11/05/2017 Globe Hall – Denver, CO
11/07/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
11/08/2017 Dante’s – Portland, OR
11/09/2017 Rickshaw Theater – Vancouver, BC
11/11/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB
11/13/2017 Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB
11/14/2017 Amsterdam – St. Paul, MN
11/16/2017 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL
11/17/2017 Foundry – Cleveland, OH
11/18/2017 Mavericks – Ottawa, ON
11/19/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC
11/20/2017 Sonia – Boston, MA
11/22/2017 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY
11/24/2017 Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC
11/25/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
11/26/2017 Haven – Orlando, FL
11/28/2017 Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA
11/29/2017 Rail Club – Ft. Worth, TX
11/30/2017 Acadia Live – Houston, TX
12/01/2017 Come & Take It Live – Austin, TX
12/03/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ
12/04/2017 Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA
AMENRA:
10/31/2017 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE * release show w/ All Shadows And Deliverance, Monnik
ANAGNORISIS:
9/29/2017 Union Station Music Hall – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Deathfest [info]
10/26/2017 New Dodge Lounge – Detroit, MI w/ Jesus Wept, Fell Ruin
10/27/2017 TBA
10/28/2017 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN w/ Breeding Filth, Fleshbore, G I LL [info]
10/29/2017 Zanzabar – Louisville, KY w/ Stagecoach Inferno, Deapscufa [info]
ARKAIK w/ Alterbeast, Inanimate Existence: 9/26/2017 The Maywood – Raleigh, NC
9/27/2017 Riffhouse Pub – Chesapeake, VA
9/28/2017 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD
9/29/2017 The Foundry – Lakewood, OH
9/30/2017 Louisville Death Fest – Louisville, KY
10/01/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL
10/02/2017 Lookout Lounge – Omaha, NE
10/04/2017 Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO
10/05/2017 The Loading Dock – Salt Lake City, UT
10/06/2017 Eagles Aerie Hall – Henderson, NV
10/07/2017 The Phoenix Theater – Petaluma, CA
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN:
9/30/2017 The Cure Lounge – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Deathfest
w/ Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Full Of Hell:
10/10/2017 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * ^
10/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA * ^
10/12/2017 Green Room – Flagstaff, AZ * ^
10/13/2017 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM
10/14/2017 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
10/15/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID
10/16/2017 Bossanova – Portland, OR
10/17/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
10/18/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC
10/20/2017 Starlite – Edmonton, AB
10/21/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB
10/22/2017 The Exchange – Regina, SK
10/23/2017 Park Theater – Winnipeg, MB
10/24/2017 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN
10/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
10/27/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL
10/28/2017 Madison Live – Covington, KY
10/29/2017 Token Lounge – Detroit, MI
10/31/2017 Opera House – Toronto, ON
11/01/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC
11/02/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY
11/03/2017 Once Ballroom – Boston, MA
11/04/2017 Voltage – Philadelphia, PA
11/05/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
11/06/2017 Highline Ballroom – New York, NY
11/08/2017 Shaka’s – Virginia Beach, VA
11/09/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
11/10/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL
11/11/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL
11/13/2017 Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA
11/14/2017 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
11/15/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
11/16/2017 89th St Collective – Oklahoma City, OK
11/17/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX
11/18/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX
11/19/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ
11/20/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV
* = no Full Of Hell
^ = with Thanatology
ATRIARCH:
10/04/2017 Golden Bull – Oakland, CA
10/05/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA
10/06/2017 5 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA
10/07/2017 Yucca Tap Room – Tempe, AZ w/ Spirit Adrift
10/08/2017 TBA – El Paso, TX
10/09/2017 Three Links – Dallas, TX w/ Pinkish Black
10/10/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX
10/11/2017 TBA – Santa Fe/Albuquerque, NM
10/12/2017 Meadowlark – Denver, CO w/ Fotocrime
10/13/2017 TBA – Salt Lake City, UT
10/14/2017 Shredder – Boise, ID
BELL WITCH w/ Primitive Man:
10/25/2017 Hi Dive – Denver, CO
10/26/2017 O’Leavers – Omaha, NE
10/27/2017 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL
10/28/2017 Rock Island Brewery – Rock Island, IL
10/29/2017 The New Dodge – Hamtramck, MI
10/30/2017 Ace Of Cups – Columbus, OH
11/01/2017 Coalition – Toronto, ON
11/02/2017 Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC
11/03/2017 Geno’s – Portland, ME
11/04/2017 Cop Frat – Oneonta, NY
11/05/2017 ONCE – Boston, MA
11/06/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY
11/07/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA
11/08/2017 The Meatlocker – Montclair, NJ
11/09/2017 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD
11/10/2017 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA
11/11/2017 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA
11/12/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN
11/13/2017 Whitewater – Little Rock, AR
11/14/2017 Growlers – Memphis, TN
11/15/2015 Santos – New Orleans, LA
11/16/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX
11/17/2017 Ridgelea Lounge – Forth Worth, TX
BIG|BRAVE:
12/12/2017 7th St. Entry – Minneapolis, MN w/ Unsane
12/13/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI w/ Unsane
12/14/2017 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH w/ Unsane
12/15/2017 Loving Touch – Detroit, MI w/ Unsane
12/16/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON w/ Unsane
12/18/2017 Once – Boston, MA w/ Unsane
12/19/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA w/ Unsane
BIG MESS:
9/30/2017 Huset – Copenhagen, DK
10/13/2017 128:A – Gothenburg, SE
10/14/2017 Blitz – Oslo, NO
11/02/2017 Kulturstationen – Vanloese, DK
BLACK MARE w/ Junius, Mustard Gas & Roses:
9/26/2017 Highline Bar – Seattle, WA w/ They Rise We Die
9/27/2017 The Shredder – Boise, ID
9/28/2017 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT
9/29/2017 Hi-Dive Denver – Denver, CO w/ Ghosts Of Glaciers
10/01/2017 The Sidewinder – Austin, TX
BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS:
10/24/2017 San Francisco Bathhouse – Wellington, NZ w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan [info]
10/25/2017 Kings Arms Tavern – Auckland, NZ w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan [info]
BLOODMOON w/ Trapped Within Burning Machinery:
10/05/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA w/ Atriarch
10/06/2017 Tonic Lounge – Portland, OR w/ Hell, Swamp Witch
10/07/2017 Golden Bull – Oakland, CA w/ Body Void
BRETT NETSON w/ Clarke And The Himselfs:
9/27/2017 State Street Pub – Indianapolis, IN
9/29/2017 Mouthhole – Nashville, TN
9/30~10/01/2017 Goner Fest – Memphis, TN (after-show)
10/02/2017 Terrapin Station – Murray, KY
10/03/2017 Foam – St. Louis, MO
10/04/2017 8th Street Tap Room – Lawrence, KS
10/06/2017 Lions Lair – Denver, CO
10/07/2017 Sunset House – Ft. Collins, CO
BYZANTINE w/ Sacred Reich:
9/27/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
9/28/2017 Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA
9/29/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX
9/30/2017 Scout Bar – Houston, TX w/ Slim
10/01/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX
CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper:
11/03/2017 Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL
11/04/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
11/05/2017 Saturn – Birmingham, AL
11/06/2017 New Daisy Theater – Memphis, TN
11/08/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX
11/09/2017 White Oak – Houston, TX
11/10/2017 Sound On Sound Festival – Austin, TX
11/12/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ
11/13/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA
11/14/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA
11/15/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA
11/17/2017 Neumos – Seattle, WA
11/18/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR
11/19/2017 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID
11/20/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
11/22/2017 Summit – Denver, CO
11/24/2017 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
11/25/2017 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI
11/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
11/28/2017 Royale – Boston, MA
11/29/2017 Stage 48 – New York, NY
11/30/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA
12/01/2017 Broadberry – Richmond, VA
12/02/2017 The Muse – Wilmington, NC
12/03/2017 Pete’s – Greensboro, NC
12/05/2017 Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY
12/06/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN
12/07/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
12/08/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
CASTLE – Endless Graveyard Tour:
9/27/2017 Riot Room – Kansas City, MO
9/28/2017 The Elbow Room – Wichita, KS
9/29/2017 Stoned Meadow Of Doom Fest – Sioux Falls, SD
9/30/2017 Triple Nickel – Colorado Springs, CO
Stone Thrones Tour:
11/24/2017 The Valley – Tacoma, WA
11/25/2017 Funhouse – Seattle, WA
11/26/2017 Shakedown – Bellingham, WA
11/27/2017 Tonic Lounge – Portland, OR
11/28/2017 Old Nick’s – Eugene, OR
11/29/2017 Spirits – Dunsmuir, CA
11/30/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA
12/01/2017 Blue Lamp – Sacramento, CA
12/02/2017 5 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA
CATTLE DECAPITATION w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain:
10/10/2017 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * ^
10/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA * ^
10/12/2017 Green Room – Flagstaff, AZ * ^
10/13/2017 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM
10/14/2017 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
10/15/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID
10/16/2017 Bossanova – Portland, OR
10/17/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
10/18/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC
10/20/2017 Starlite – Edmonton, AB
10/21/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB
10/22/2017 The Exchange – Regina, SK
10/23/2017 Park Theater – Winnipeg, MB
10/24/2017 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN
10/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
10/27/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL
10/28/2017 Madison Live – Covington, KY
10/29/2017 Token Lounge – Detroit, MI
10/31/2017 Opera House – Toronto, ON
11/01/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC
11/02/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY
11/03/2017 Once Ballroom – Boston, MA
11/04/2017 Voltage – Philadelphia, PA
11/05/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
11/06/2017 Highline Ballroom – New York, NY
11/08/2017 Shaka’s – Virginia Beach, VA
11/09/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
11/10/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL
11/11/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL
11/13/2017 Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA
11/14/2017 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
11/15/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
11/16/2017 89th St Collective – Oklahoma City, OK
11/17/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX
11/18/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX
11/19/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ
11/20/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV
* = no Full Of Hell
^ = with Thanatology
CHILD BITE:
9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]
9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]
10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]
10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, King Parrot, Hidden Intent
10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]
10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]
10/05/2017 Bourbon’s Theatre’s Rye Room – Lincoln, NE [tickets] * CHILD BITE only
10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]
10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]
10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]
10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]
10/10/2017 Black Forge Coffee Shop – Pittsburgh, PA * CHILD BITE only
10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]
10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]
10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]
10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]
10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]
10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]
10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]
10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]
10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]
w/ Unsane, Big|Brave:
12/12/2017 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN
12/13/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI
12/14/2017 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH
12/15/2017 Loving Touch – Detroit, MI
12/16/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON
12/17/2017 L’Astral – Montreal, QC [no Big|Brave]
12/18/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA
12/19/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA
CLITERATI:
11/09/2017 BossaNova – Portland, OR w/ Dead Kennedys
COBALT w/ The Obsessed:
10/08/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA
10/09/2017 Old Nicks – Eugene, OR
10/12/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
10/13/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA
10/16/2017 7th St. Entry – Minneapolis, MN
10/17/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI
10/18/2017 Barauerhaus – Lombard, IL
10/19/2017 Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH
10/20/2017 Trixies – Louisville, KY
10/21/2017 Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA
10/24/2017 Saint Vitus – Brooklyn, NY
10/25/2017 The Cafe at Parlor – Newport, RI
10/26/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA
10/27/2017 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD
10/30/2017 Hi Dive – Denver, CO w/ Worry, Fathers * COBALT headlining
DARKEST HOUR w/ Warbringer, Exmortus:
12/01/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV
12/02/2017 Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA
12/03/2017 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA
12/07/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA
12/08/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
12/09/2017 The Venue – Vancouver, BC
12/10/2017 Analog Theater – Portland, OR
12/12/2017 Strummers – Fresno, CA
12/14/2017 1720 – Los Angeles, CA
12/15/2017 Gideon’s Hall – Upland, CA
DEAFKIDS:
12/08/2017 Clash Club – São Paulo, BR w/ Neurosis
DEMON EYE:
9/29/2017 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA
9/30/2017 The Taphouse – Norfolk, VA w/ The Norfolk Nightmares
10/04/2017 Neptune’s – Raleigh, NC w/ Man Forever
11/15/2017 The Garage – Winston Salem, NC w/ Lords Of Mace
11/16/2017 Howlers – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Horehound
11/17/2017 Small’s – Detroit, MI
11/18/2017 Taps Live – Indianapolis, IN w/ Karma To Burn
12/01/2017 Snug Harbor – Charlotte, NC
DISCIPLINE:
10/13/2017 Duffy’s – Toronto, ON w/ Sonus Umbra, Discipline, Chromatica [info]
10/15/2017 L’Anti Bar & Spectacles – Quebec, QC w/ Sonus Umbra [info]
10/19/2017 The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI w/ Necromonkey
10/20-22/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL @ Progtoberfest III [info]
THE DREAD CREW OF ODDWOOD Lawful Evil European Tour 2017:
11/24/2017 Effenaar – Eindhoven, NL
11/25/2017 T Beest – Goes, NL
11/26/2017 Bolwerk – Sneek, NL
11/30/2017 TBA – DE/CH
12/01/2017 Freakshow – Essen, DE
12/02/2017 Das Greif – Lünen. DE
12/03/2017 Stellwerk – Hamburg, DE
12/05/2017 TBA – NL/DE
12/06/2017 De Engel – Den Helder, NL
12/07/2017 Melkweg – Amsterdam. NL
12/08/2017 Noardewyn Live – Holland, NL *TV show performance
12/08/2017 Scum – Katwijk. NL
12/09/2017 De Meester – Almere, NL
12/10/2017 De Sluys – Munnekezijl, NL
EXHUMED w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, Wormwitch:
11/01/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA [tickets]
11/02/2017 HIFI Music Hall – Eugene, OR [tickets]
11/03/2017 Vinyl at Hard Rock – Lake Tahoe, NV [tickets]
11/04/2017 Phoenix Theater – Petaluma, CA # [tickets]
11/05/2017 KnotFest – San Bernardino, CA **
11/06/2017 Club Red – Mesa, AZ [tickets]
# = No Suffocation
** no Necrot, Wormwitch
GATECREEPER w/ Ratlord:
w/ Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip:
11/03/2017 Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL
11/04/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
11/05/2017 Saturn – Birmingham, AL
11/06/2017 New Daisy Theater – Memphis, TN
11/08/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX
11/09/2017 White Oak – Houston, TX
11/10/2017 Sound On Sound Festival – Austin, TX
11/12/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ
11/13/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA
11/14/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA
11/15/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA
11/17/2017 Neumos – Seattle, WA
11/18/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR
11/19/2017 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID
11/20/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
11/22/2017 Summit – Denver, CO
11/24/2017 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
11/25/2017 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI
11/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
11/28/2017 Royale – Boston, MA
11/29/2017 Stage 48 – New York, NY
11/30/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA
12/01/2017 Broadberry – Richmond, VA
12/02/2017 The Muse – Wilmington, NC
12/03/2017 Pete’s – Greensboro, NC
12/05/2017 Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY
12/06/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN
12/07/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
12/08/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
12/10/2017 89th Street Collective – Oklahoma City, OK *
12/11/2017 Sister – Albuquerque, NM *
* GATECREEPER only
GHOUL w/ GWAR, Doyle, US Bastards:
10/20/17 The National – Richmond, VA
10/21/17 The Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH
10/22/17 Opera House – Toronto, ON
10/23/17 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA
10/25/17 Arizona Pete’s – Greensboro, NC
10/26/17 Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD
10/27/17 Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT
10/28/17 The Palladium – Worcester, MA
10/29/17 The Trocadero Theatre – Philadelphia, PA
10/31/17 Irving Plaza – New York, NY
11/01/17 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
11/02/17 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
11/03/17 Pop’s – Sauget, IL
11/04/17 Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Sioux City, IA
11/05/17 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS
w/ GWAR, He Is Legend, US Bastards:
11/07/17 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
11/08/17 Pyramid Cabaret – Winnipeg, MB
11/09/17 Saskatoon Event Centre – Saskatoon, SK
11/10/17 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB
11/11/17 The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB
11/13/17 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
11/14/17 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
11/15/17 Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA
11/17/17 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA
11/18/17 Fremont Country Club – Las Vegas, NV
11/19/17 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA
11/21/17 House of Blues – San Diego, CA
11/22/17 The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
11/23/17 The Marquee – Tempe, AZ
11/24/17 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM
11/25/17 The Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO
11/26/17 Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE
11/28/17 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
11/29/17 Gas Monkey Live – Dallas, TX
11/30/17 House of Blues – Houston, TX
12/01/17 The Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX
12/02/17 Varsity Theater – Baton Rouge, LA
12/03/17 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
12/05/17 Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
12/06/17 The Ritz – Tampa, FL
12/08/17 The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN
12/09/17 Limelight – Peoria, IL
12/10/17 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI
GNAW:
10/07/2017 The Paper Box – Brooklyn, NY @ Nightside Of Eden Fest w/ Kult Ov Azazel, T.O.M.B. [info]
10/29/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY *record release show w/ Couch Slut, Syndromes
GOATWHORE w/ Venom Inc., Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence:
9/28/2017 Churchill’s – Miami, FL [tickets]
9/29/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL [tickets]
9/30/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL [tickets]
10/01/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]
10/02/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD [tickets]
10/03/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY [tickets]
End Tour
11/05/2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest @ Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds – San Bernardino, CA [tickets]
2/01-05/2018 70000 Tons Of Metal – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]
GOOD TIGER w/ I The Mighty, Hail The Sun:
10/25/2017 Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT
10/26/2017 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
10/27/2017 Aftershock Live – Merriam, KS
10/28/2017 Firebird – St. Louis, MO *
10/30/2017 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA
10/31/2017 Backbooth – Orlando, FL
11/01/2017 Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC
11/03/2017 Villain – Brooklyn, NY
11/04/2017 Middle East Downstairs – Boston, MA
11/06/2017 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD
11/07/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA
11/08/2017 Cattivo – Pittsburgh, PA
11/09/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON
11/10/2017 The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI *
11/11/2017 The Foundry – Cleveland, OH
11/12/2017 Subterannean – Chicago, IL
11/14/2017 RBC – Dallas, TX
11/15/2017 The Studio @ Warehouse Live – Houston, TX
11/17/2017 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ
11/18/2017 Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA
*= no Hail The Sun
HARM’S WAY w/ Soulfly, Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong:
10/28/2017 The Warehouse – Clarksville, TN
10/29/2017 Heaven – Atlanta, GA
11/01/2017 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
11/02/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
11/03/2017 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX
11/04/2017 Gas Monkey – Dallas, TX
11/05/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
11/06/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX
11/07/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX
11/08/2017 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM
INTERNAL BLEEDING:
10/06/2017 Berlin Deathfest – Berlin, DE [info]
KING PARROT w/ Superjoint, DevilDriver, Cane Hill, Child Bite:
9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]
9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]
10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]
10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, Child Bite, Hidden Intent
10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]
10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]
10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]
10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]
10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]
10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]
10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]
10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]
10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]
10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]
10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]
10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]
10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]
10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]
10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]
LÅNGFINGER:
9/28/2017 Schaubude – Kiel, DE
9/29/2017 MTS LPs & CDs – Oldenburg, DE
9/30/2017 La Taverne du Theatre – La Louviere, BE
10/01/2017 Ars Vitae – Rodewisch, DE
10/02/2017 Fatal Club – Prague, CZ
10/03/2017 Boss Bar – Podcbrady, CZ
10/04/2017 Bar Pod Hodinama – Kolin, CZ
10/06/2017 Kasseturm – Weimar, DE
10/07/2017 Kulturhof – Lubbeneu, DE
MAJORITY RULE:
9/27/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA [SOLD OUT] w/ Pageninetynine, Kindling, Hand Grenade Job
9/28/2017 Bug Jar – Rochester, NY w/ Druse, Innerout, Space Grazer [info]
9/29/2017 Mr. Roboto Project – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Multicult, Soul Glo, LIFES, Mere Phantoms [info]
9/30/2017 TBA
10/03/2017 Oetinger Villa – Darmstadt, DE
10/04/2017 Kavka – Antwerp, BE
10/05/2017 Le 3 Pactu – Rouen, FR
10/06/2017 TBA
10/07/2017 De Onderbroek – Nijmegen, NL
10/08/2017 Privat – Cologne, DE
10/09/2017 Ex Haus – Trier, DE
10/10/2017 TBA
10/11/2017 TBA
10/12/2017 KB 18 – Copenhage, DK
10/13/2017 Zukunft Am Ostkreuz – Berlin, DE
10/14/2017 G16 – Leipzig, DE
10/15/2017 Carpe Diem – Wroclaw, PL
10/16/2017 007 – Prague, CZ
10/17/2017 Kabinet Muz – Brno, CZ
10/18/2017 Robot – Budapest, HU
10/19/2017 PMK – Innsbruck, AU
10/20/2017 KTS – Freiburg, DE
10/21/2017 Immerhin – Wuerzburg, DE
10/28/2017 The Fest – Gainesville, FL w/ City Of Caterpillar [info]
10/29/2017 The Earl – Atlanta, GA w/ City of Caterpillar, Deep State [info]
10/30/2017 Zeitgeist – New Orleans, LA w/ City Of Caterpillar, Thou
11/01/2017 The Firehouse – Birmingham, AL w/ Yautja, Portrayal Of Guilt, Black Hole Kids [info]
11/02/2017 New Brookland Tavern – Columbia, SC w/ Portrayal Of Guilt, Abacus [info]
MAYHEM – Purgatorium Europæ – Pars Duorum w/ Dragged Into Sunlight, Inferno :
9/29/2017 Colombia Theater – Berlin, DE [tickets]
9/30/2017 Reithalle – Dresden, DE [tickets]
10/02/2017 Wizeman – Stuttgart, DE [tickets]
10/03/2017 Orpheum – Graz, AT [tickets]
10/04/2017 Le Gueulard – Nilvange, FR [tickets]
10/05/2017 Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE [tickets]
10/06/2017 Hardrock Fest – Avelgem, BE [tickets]
10/07/2017 Soulcrusher – Nijmegen, NL [tickets]
10/08/2017 MS Connection – Mannheim, DE
10/09/2017 Le Grillen – Colmar, FR [tickets]
10/11/217 Santana 27 – Bilboa, ES [tickets]
10/13/2017 BAT – Madrid, ES [tickets]
10/14/2017 Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, ES [tickets]
10/15/2017 Jas Rod – Marseille, FR [tickets]
10/17/2017 Orion Live Club – Rome, IT [tickets]
10/18/2017 Stuk – Maribor, SL
10/19/2017 Randall – Bratislava, SK [