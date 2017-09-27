CONVERGE SHARE NEW SINGLE “REPTILIAN” THE BAND’S FIRST ALBUM IN 5 YEARS – THE DUSK IN US – DUE OUT NOVEMBER 3rd

Today marks the release of ?Reptilian,? the new single from Boston-based heavy-music innovators Converge. The track appears on Converge?s forthcoming album The Dusk In Us, set for release via Epitaph and Deathwish on November 3rd, 2017.

From its haunting intro to its frenetic apex, ?Reptilian? perfectly embodies the avant-garde sensibilities and cathartic energy of The Dusk In Us. The ninth full-length from Converge, The Dusk In Us is the band?s first album in five years.

Listen to ?Reptilian? Now:

https://youtu.be/TsQ69nLEX84

Featuring vocalist Jacob Bannon, guitarist Kurt Ballou, bassist Nate Newton, and drummer Ben Koller, The Dusk In Us arrives as the follow-up to Converge?s acclaimed 2012 album All We Love We Leave Behind. Along with landing on Pitchfork?s Best New Music list, All We Love We Leave Behind was called ?as skull-cleaving as it is beautiful? by Consequence Of Sound.

Produced by Converge and mixed by Ballou at his renowned Godcity Studios, The Dusk In Us shows the band?s artistic evolution while still capturing their classic sound. As pioneers within the aggressive music arena, Converge formed in Massachusetts in 1990, made their debut with 1994?s Halo in a Haystack, and broke through with their landmark album Jane Doe (a 2001 release praised as ?iconic? by the A.V. Club).

Pre-orders for The Dusk In Us are available now at http://kr-m.co/converge

THE DUSK IN US TRACKLIST:

A Single Tear Eye of the Quarrel Under Duress Arkhipov Calm I Can Tell You About Pain The Dusk in Us Wildlife Murk & Marrow Trigger Broken by Light Cannibals Thousands of Miles Between Us Reptilian

Converge are playing tomorrow night at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York. In December, the band will head out on an East Coast tour with Pile and Give as support. Additionally, Jacob Bannon will curate Roadburn 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

DIGITAL ASSETS

Video: ?I Can Tell You About Pain?

Track: ?Under Duress?

CONVERGE TOUR DATES:

Sept 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Dec 8 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Dec 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

Dec 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

Dec 11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Dec 12 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

Dec 13 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Dec 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Dec 15 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Dec 8 ? Dec 16: with Pile and Give

