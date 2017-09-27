BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS: Toilet Ov Hell Premieres “33440” By Crazed New Zealand Death Metal Unit

Modern Adoxography, the second album from brutally-demented Christchurch-based BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS, is now less than three weeks from release alongside the band’s performances supporting The Dillinger Escape Plan. Toilet Ov Hell is now hosting a premiere of the band’s gnarled new single, “33440.”

Offers BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS on the new track, “‘33440’ is the most dynamic song on the album. Musically it’s unlike anything we have ever done before, thus making it somewhat stand out. Lyrical introspection concerns control and interaction, metaphorically speaking of a reclusive blind serial killer who strangles his victims but struggles to deal with the fact nobody really cares they are dying.”

Toilet Ov Hell provides with the song’s public debut, “as filthy as this concoction may be, it’s also expertly crafted on both a musical and technical level. It can go from a dense, sludgy feel to lightning speed in a measure or two, and the drums and guitars drip with primal malice. The distortion is laid on thick, matched in timbre by the vicious, throaty vocals and augmented by chunky bass. Recorded live without any digital assistance – no quantization, no click track, no amp modeling – it sounds absolutely fantastic. ‘33440’ is no exception; it doubles down on the aforementioned sludge aspects, lurching forth at an ever-shifting pace and oozing slime from every orifice.”

Unleash BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS’ “33440” at THIS LOCATION.

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS will independently release Modern Adoxography on CD and digital platforms on Friday, October 13th; see the band’s brutalizing “Meth Tooth” video HEREand stream “Licking A Landmine” alongside preorders for the record HERE.

Modern Adoxography is set to see release in conjunction with BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS‘ direct support slots for The Dillinger Escape Plan on the band’s final New Zealand tour dates, playing Wellington on October 24th and Auckland on October 25th. The band will announce additional live performances in the months ahead, and will tour beyond their native continent in 2018.

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan:

10/24/2017 San Francisco Bathhouse – Wellington, NZ [info]

10/25/2017 Kings Arms Tavern – Auckland, NZ [info]

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS recorded their sophomore album Modern Adoxography, the record manifesting everything audiences have come to love about the band, with ten relentless tracks in thirty-five minutes of crushing riffs, technical wizardry, and merciless vocals. While the band’s musical foundation is built upon brutal death metal, elements of demented grindcore and bizarre sci-fi tones weave their way into the complex structures, resulting in an engaging and damaging listening experience. Modern Adoxography was produced by Joseph Veale and BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS, the album recorded at Blue Barn Studios with James Goldsmith, mixed by Samuel K. Sproull, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music, completed with artwork and design by Syn Photography.

http://balttw.bandcamp.com

http://www.facebook.com/balttw

https://www.youtube.com/user/balttw