New Album, Old Scars, New Wounds, out this Friday, September 29 via Metal Blade Records

ACT OF DEFIANCE – the heavy metal group featuring the veteran talents of Chris Broderick on guitar, Henry Derek on vocals, Shawn Drover on drums and Matt Bachand on bass – will unleash their dynamic new album, Old Scars, New Wounds, on September 29, 2017via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has revealed a third new track from the album, the powerful epic “The Talisman”, via Loudwire. Listen here: http://loudwire.com/act-of-defiance-the-talisman-exclusive-song-premiere-interview/

Drummer Shawn Drover says, “‘The Talisman’ was written by our bass player Matt Bachand with lyrics and melodies provided by our singer, Henry Derek. I really love how this song builds from a nice serene beginning, morphing into a full heavy metal assault. The verses are nice and sludgy and brutal, so this tune is really dynamic, which is something we like to do, certainly. We hope you dig it as much as we do!”

Pre-orders are available in the following formats:

— CD

— 180g Black Vinyl (EU exclusive)

— Golden Vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 100)

— Auburn Marbled Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 300)

On Old Scars, New Wounds, ACT OF DEFIANCE has upped the ante. Each of the 11 new tracks sound fresh and urgent while wielding a timeless quality that will connect powerfully with metal fans new and old – and there aren’t many contemporary bands who can make such a claim. Naturally blending a plethora of metallic styles and never recycling ideas, Old Scars, New Wounds is an even more dynamic and diverse collection than its predecessor. The title – plucked from the blistering track “Conspiracy Of The Gods” – stands as a metaphor for life in general, and the breadth of lyrical matter covered is as broad as the styles of heavy music found on the record.

Old Scars, New Wounds track-listing:



M.I.A. Molten Core Overexposure The Talisman Lullaby of Vengeance Circle of Ashes Reborn Conspiracy of the Gods Another Killing Spree Broken Dialect Rise of Rebellion

Recruiting producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon) they tracked the record bi-coastal-style, with Broderick laying down guitars in his own Ill-Fated Studios in LA, Derek and Broderick’s vocals tracked at Red Light Studios also in LA, with Bachand tracking his contributions at Manshark in South Hampton, MA and Drover’s drums were laid down at Atlanta’s Glow In The Dark Studios.

ACT OF DEFIANCE line-up:

Chris Broderick – guitar

Henry Derek – vocals

Shawn Drover – drums

Matt Bachand – bass

ACT OF DEFIANCE online:

