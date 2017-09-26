WRONG complete new album ‘Feel Great,’ due out early 2018 from Relapse Records

…a type of grit and heat born from their love of bands like Unsane and Handsome. But this isn’t a band reliant on nostalgia; instead taking a foundation and building a track way heavier and charged up with their own leanings and taste.” – Noisey

Miami noise rock/alt metal powerhouse WRONG have just completed their sophomore full-length entitled Feel Great. The album was self-produced by the band and recorded at various studios / locations around Miami and was mixed with Jonathan Nunez of Torche at Cabana East in Los Angeles. Artwork will be handled by Torche’s Rick Smith. Feel Great will be released in early 2018 via Relapse Records.

The band commented on the new material:

“We wanted to push ourselves a little more on this record; faster, heavier. The angry parts are angrier, and the melodic parts are more melodic. We like having a good mix of moods. The moods are mostly pissed, just different levels of pissed.”

WRONG quickly made a name for themselves after the release of their debut EP Stop Giving, released on Robotic Empire in 2014. The critically acclaimed EP was quickly followed by their self-titled debut on Relapse Records which saw the band take their crushing live show all over the US with the likes of Torche, Nothing, Whores, Iron Reagan, Black Tusk, Culture Abuse and many others.

View the band?s previously released music videos for ?Mucilage?, ?Entourage? and ?Turn In? HERE.

Look for more news to surface soon from WRONG and Relapse Records.