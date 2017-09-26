SUPERNATURAL ROCK & ROLL THRILLER “AMERICAN SATAN” RELEASES OFFICIAL THEATRICAL TRAILER, ADDS MORE THEATERS

HOLLYWOOD, CA ? AMERICAN SATAN, the Rated-R supernatural rock & roll thriller

from SUMERIAN RECORDS mastermind ASH AVILDSEN, continues to make waves in

the music and film industries with their latest official trailer.

Starring ANDY BLACK, (Black Veil Brides), JOHN BRADLEY (Game Of Thrones) and

Golden Globe Nominee MALCOLM McDOWELL, best known for his iconic role in

Stanley Kubrick?s A Clockwork Orange and currently on Amazon?s Mozart In the

Jungle, AMERICAN SATAN opens on the big screen Friday the 13th of October in 50

US cities, many of them already on sale at AMC theaters. Internationally, cinemas in

Canada, UK, Australia and Mexico are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

AMERICAN SATAN introduces BEN BRUCE (Asking Alexandria) and OLIVIA CULPO

(Miss Universe) to the screen, as they star alongside an ensemble cast that includes

Disney?s BOOBOO STEWART (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days Of Future Past),

MARK BOONE JR, (Sons of Anarchy, Batman Begins), DENISE RICHARDS

(Starship Troopers, Wild Things), WWE?s BILL GOLDBERG, BILL DUKE (Predator)

and DRAKE BELL.

In the summer of 2015, while director ASH AVILDSEN was working on the AMERICAN

SATAN script, he met his father for the first time, Oscar-winning director JOHN G.

AVILDSEN (ROCKY, THE KARATE KID, LEAN ON ME). As fate would have it, they

collaborated on the movie together and formed a very close bond. John gave crucial

notes on the script and some great tips to Ash during production. John also has a

cameo in the film, playing a CNN news anchor. This would go on to be the last finished

film John worked on before he passed away in June of 2017.

Already a winner of several awards on the festival circuit including Best Picture and

Best Director at New York?s Peekskill Film Festival as well as Best Feature at

California?s Oceanside Independent Film Festival, AMERICAN SATAN is set to play this

Friday, September 22nd at the 33rd Annual Boston Film Festival.

About the release of AMERICAN SATAN, Ash Avildsen said:

This story comes from a very real place. I dropped out of college to pursue a career in

music. I?ve toured as both an unsigned and a signed artist. I?ve been a promoter, a

booking agent, a manager, a producer and am an active record label owner. With the

exception of a physical manifestation of the devil and an angel, everything in the film is

based on real events that either myself or the producers of the movie have experienced

in our careers working with bands. I?m excited for our music community to go on this

ride and understand why we chose the Neil Young quote, ?Rock & Roll is where God

and the Devil shake hands,? to be put on top of the poster at theaters.

The music-centric film features an original score by composer JONATHAN DAVIS of

KoRn, debuting two unreleased tracks from Davis. Additionally, songs from Deftones,

The Pretty Reckless, Skid Row, Crosses, In This Moment, Meg Myers, Circa Survive,

Dorothy, After The Burial, Barns Courtney, Palaye Royale, Animals As Leaders,

Slaughter and more.

Some of the AMERICAN SATAN producers Ash references are:

Andy Gould, best known for producing Rob Zombie?s Halloween & The Devil?s

Rejects and co-managing Pantera & Linkin Park.; John Reese, former tour manager

and band manager for Guns N? Roses as well as concert festival producer for Knotfest

meets Ozzfest and Rockstar Mayhem Festival; and Jeff Cohen, entertainment

attorney best known in the public eye for handling Lamb Of God frontman Randy

Blythe?s manslaughter trial in the Czech Republic.

FILM SYNOPSIS:

A young rock band, half from England and half from the US, drop out of college and

move to the Sunset Strip to chase their dreams. Living in a van, their passion and talent

exceed their means to survive. An enigmatic stranger sees their true potential and

emotionally manipulates them during a time of weakness. Caught in the middle of a

Faustian deal, their music and controversial altercations end up influencing society

beyond anything this century has seen, but can they take back control of their destiny

before it is too late?

NOTE: The first single from THE RELENTLESS, the fictional band in the film, Let Him

Burn, was released worldwide on August 11 and hit #1 on iTunes rock & metal music

charts in 16 countries. The music video has already surpassed 1 Million views on

YouTube.

IMDB: www.imdb.com/title/tt5451690/?ref_=nv_sr_1

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.AmericanSatanMovie.com

OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE: www.Facebook.com//AmericanSatanTheMovie

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/americansatan/

AMC THEATERS: www.amctheatres.com/movies/american-satan-54719