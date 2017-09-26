SUPERNATURAL ROCK & ROLL THRILLER “AMERICAN SATAN” RELEASES OFFICIAL THEATRICAL TRAILER, ADDS MORE THEATERS
HOLLYWOOD, CA ? AMERICAN SATAN, the Rated-R supernatural rock & roll thriller
from SUMERIAN RECORDS mastermind ASH AVILDSEN, continues to make waves in
the music and film industries with their latest official trailer.
Starring ANDY BLACK, (Black Veil Brides), JOHN BRADLEY (Game Of Thrones) and
Golden Globe Nominee MALCOLM McDOWELL, best known for his iconic role in
Stanley Kubrick?s A Clockwork Orange and currently on Amazon?s Mozart In the
Jungle, AMERICAN SATAN opens on the big screen Friday the 13th of October in 50
US cities, many of them already on sale at AMC theaters. Internationally, cinemas in
Canada, UK, Australia and Mexico are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
AMERICAN SATAN introduces BEN BRUCE (Asking Alexandria) and OLIVIA CULPO
(Miss Universe) to the screen, as they star alongside an ensemble cast that includes
Disney?s BOOBOO STEWART (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days Of Future Past),
MARK BOONE JR, (Sons of Anarchy, Batman Begins), DENISE RICHARDS
(Starship Troopers, Wild Things), WWE?s BILL GOLDBERG, BILL DUKE (Predator)
and DRAKE BELL.
In the summer of 2015, while director ASH AVILDSEN was working on the AMERICAN
SATAN script, he met his father for the first time, Oscar-winning director JOHN G.
AVILDSEN (ROCKY, THE KARATE KID, LEAN ON ME). As fate would have it, they
collaborated on the movie together and formed a very close bond. John gave crucial
notes on the script and some great tips to Ash during production. John also has a
cameo in the film, playing a CNN news anchor. This would go on to be the last finished
film John worked on before he passed away in June of 2017.
Already a winner of several awards on the festival circuit including Best Picture and
Best Director at New York?s Peekskill Film Festival as well as Best Feature at
California?s Oceanside Independent Film Festival, AMERICAN SATAN is set to play this
Friday, September 22nd at the 33rd Annual Boston Film Festival.
About the release of AMERICAN SATAN, Ash Avildsen said:
This story comes from a very real place. I dropped out of college to pursue a career in
music. I?ve toured as both an unsigned and a signed artist. I?ve been a promoter, a
booking agent, a manager, a producer and am an active record label owner. With the
exception of a physical manifestation of the devil and an angel, everything in the film is
based on real events that either myself or the producers of the movie have experienced
in our careers working with bands. I?m excited for our music community to go on this
ride and understand why we chose the Neil Young quote, ?Rock & Roll is where God
and the Devil shake hands,? to be put on top of the poster at theaters.
The music-centric film features an original score by composer JONATHAN DAVIS of
KoRn, debuting two unreleased tracks from Davis. Additionally, songs from Deftones,
The Pretty Reckless, Skid Row, Crosses, In This Moment, Meg Myers, Circa Survive,
Dorothy, After The Burial, Barns Courtney, Palaye Royale, Animals As Leaders,
Slaughter and more.
Some of the AMERICAN SATAN producers Ash references are:
Andy Gould, best known for producing Rob Zombie?s Halloween & The Devil?s
Rejects and co-managing Pantera & Linkin Park.; John Reese, former tour manager
and band manager for Guns N? Roses as well as concert festival producer for Knotfest
meets Ozzfest and Rockstar Mayhem Festival; and Jeff Cohen, entertainment
attorney best known in the public eye for handling Lamb Of God frontman Randy
Blythe?s manslaughter trial in the Czech Republic.
FILM SYNOPSIS:
A young rock band, half from England and half from the US, drop out of college and
move to the Sunset Strip to chase their dreams. Living in a van, their passion and talent
exceed their means to survive. An enigmatic stranger sees their true potential and
emotionally manipulates them during a time of weakness. Caught in the middle of a
Faustian deal, their music and controversial altercations end up influencing society
beyond anything this century has seen, but can they take back control of their destiny
before it is too late?
NOTE: The first single from THE RELENTLESS, the fictional band in the film, Let Him
Burn, was released worldwide on August 11 and hit #1 on iTunes rock & metal music
charts in 16 countries. The music video has already surpassed 1 Million views on
YouTube.
IMDB: www.imdb.com/title/tt5451690/?ref_=nv_sr_1
OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.AmericanSatanMovie.com
OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE: www.Facebook.com//AmericanSatanTheMovie
INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/americansatan/
AMC THEATERS: www.amctheatres.com/movies/american-satan-54719