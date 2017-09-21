TREVOR STRNAD FROM THE BLACK DAHLIA INTERVIEW

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Tags: > > > > > > > > > >

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER frontman TREVOR STRNAD says, “As a kid I read HENRY ROLLINS book about his time in BLACK FLAG, Get In The Van, and it’s basically about how tours suck so somehow it made me really want to do it”  You can hear the full interview here and this portion of the interview is at 2:20.  Trevor also discusses early days of touring, printing MapQuest directions, and also shares a few stories about Metal Blade CEO BRIAN SLAGEL and the first time they met and an incident in Florida where Sir Slagel went stagediving.  Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @pags409) and on YouTube!

by THE HARDROCKCORE

Related News

The Black Dahlia Murder – Ritual
June 27, 2011
The Black Dahlia Murder – Ritual
June 24, 2011
Cannibal Corpse Announces Latin American Tour Dates With The Black Dahlia Murder
June 9, 2011
UNEARTH, BLACK DAHLIA MURDER: Brisbane Venue Change
May 10, 2010
The Black Dahlia Murder ‘Ritual’ Album Streaming
June 14, 2011

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.