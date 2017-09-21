TREVOR STRNAD FROM THE BLACK DAHLIA INTERVIEW

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER frontman TREVOR STRNAD says, "As a kid I read HENRY ROLLINS book about his time in BLACK FLAG, Get In The Van, and it's basically about how tours suck so somehow it made me really want to do it" You can hear the full interview here and this portion of the interview is at 2:20. Trevor also discusses early days of touring, printing MapQuest directions, and also shares a few stories about Metal Blade CEO BRIAN SLAGEL and the first time they met and an incident in Florida where Sir Slagel went stagediving.

by THE HARDROCKCORE