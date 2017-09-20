WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’S THRICE WOVEN NOW STREAMING IN ITS ENTIRETY ALBUM RELEASED VIA ARTEMISIA RECORDS FRI 9/22

This Friday, September 22nd, one of the most potent and highly regarded bands in heavy metal today – Wolves In The Throne Room – will open a portal into their mythic ethereal heathen landscape with the release of Thrice Woven, via their own labelArtemisia Records. On Thrice Woven, WITTR re-imagine black metal as an ode to rain storms, wood smoke and the wild energies of the Pacific Northwest; it a glorious return to the blazing and furious Black Metal that they alone can create. Listen to the album in full today via Noisey.

Thrice Woven begins with “Born from the Serpent?s Eye” a true thrashing black metal epic that is bisected with a haunting northern lament sung by Swedish star Anna von Hausswolff. “The Old Ones Are With Us” opens with the crackling of a fire and the voice of Steve Von Till (Neurosis) invoking the springtime thaw. It then storms into a dirge inspired by 90?s Finnish doom with lyrics that celebrate Imbolc, the holy day which marks the end of winter and the first stirrings of spring. Figures from Norse mythology intertwine with personal heartbreak and rebirth in the bleak “Angrboda.” The song is named after a frost giantess who birthed Fenrir Wolf, a beast who was destined to destroy the world and murder the gods.

A raven?s wings stir the air in the interlude “Mother Owl, Father Ocean.” Anna von Hausswolff returns in a duet with Turkish harpist Zeynep Oyku, forlorn industrial atmospheres haunt the mix, Hausswolff?s lyrics, sung in Swedish, echo over a barren grey seascape. “Fires Roar in the Palace of the Moon” is the classic Cascadian Black Metal epic, the third eye opens to see holy rivers being born from the ice on the tallest peaks, the lyrics offer blessings to the waters of the earth as they flow from the high places to the source of darkness, the ocean.

Catch Wolves In The Throne Room on tour across Planet Earth throughout 2017 in support of Thrice Woven:

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, ON TOUR:

September 29 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

September 30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 2 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

October 3 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

October 5 Houston, TX @ White Oak (downstairs)

October 6 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

October 7 Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

October 9 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

October 10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

October 11 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

October 12 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

October 13 Brooklyn, NY @ Villain

October 14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Villain

October 16 Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Ballroom

October 17 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

October 18 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St. Collective

October 20 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

October 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

October 22 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

October 23 Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge

October 24 Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge

October 25 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

November 12 McDade, TX @ Sound On Sound Festival

November 15 Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar

November 16 Innsbruck, AT @ PMK

November 17 Dresden, CZ @ Beatpol

November 18 Wroclaw, PL @ Firlej

November 19 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

November 20 Moscow, RU @ Volta

November 21 St Petersburg, RU @ Opera

November 22 Helsinki, FIN @ Tavastia

November 23 Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

November 24 Oslo, NO @ Bla

November 26 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

November 27 Bochum, DE @ BHF Langendreer

November 28 Utrecht, NL @ Pandora

November 29 Tilburg, NL @ 013 Popcentre

November 30 London, UK @ Heaven

December 1 Manchester, UK @ Rebellion Club

December 2 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

December 4 Dublin, IRE @ Whelans

December 5 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

December 6 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

December 7 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

December 8 Paris, FR @ Glazart

December 9 Limoges, FR @ Festival de Noël #25

December 10 Toulouse, FR @ Le Rex

December 12 Bern, CH @ Dachstock – Reitschule

December 13 Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

December 14 Leuven, BE @ Stuk

December 15 Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Thrice Woven, track listing:

5. Fires Roar in the Palace of the Moon