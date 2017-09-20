THIS WILL DESTROY YOU To Kick Off West Coast Mini-Tour This Week; Band To Play Knit Ball 2017



Texan instrumental rock collective THIS WILL DESTROY YOU will kick off a West Coast mini tour this week with Glassing. The near week-long journey will run from September 19th in San Diego, California through September 25th in Phoenix, Arizona. In November, THIS WILL DESTROY YOU will take to the streets again for an East Coast jaunt beginning November 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and running through November 18th in Teaneck, New Jersey. The trek features support from Sannhet and includes a performance at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York as part of Knit Ball 2017, a week-long series of shows celebrating the historic venue’s 30th anniversary. See all confirmed dates below.

THIS WILL DESTROY YOU w/ Glassing:

9/19/2017 The Casbah – San Diego, CA

9/20/2017 The Ritz – San Jose, CA

9/21/2017 Starline Social Club – Oakland, CA

9/22/2017 Pico-Union Project – Los Angeles, CA

9/24/2017 The Flycatcher – Tucson, AZ

9/25/2017 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

w/ Sannhet:

11/12/2017 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center – Harrisburg, PA

11/13/2017 BSP Kingston – Kingston, NY

11/14/2017 Knitting Factory – Brooklyn, NY

11/15/2017 35 Artspace – Portsmouth, NH

11/16/2017 The Met – Pawtucket, RI

11/17/2017 The Outer Space/The Ballroom – Hamden, CT

11/18/2017 Debonair Music Hall – Teaneck, NJ

Last year, THIS WILL DESTROY YOU released a special 10th anniversary edition of their defining Young Mountain LP via Magic Bullet Records. The reissue includes a previously-unheard song entitled “Sleep,” recorded in 2006 during the initial tracking sessions for the album. The record is available digitally HERE, on CD HERE, and on vinyl featuring copper metallic inks and a UV gloss flood across a traditional LP jacket HERE.

On June 6th, 2006 (06.06.06), Texas-bred instrumental rock collective THIS WILL DESTROY YOU unleashed their debut Young Mountain and never looked back. Initially recorded as a demo/document to commemorate four guys’ college band, the scope never centered around the notion of the music being commercially released, as most of the band members intended to move on to more traditional careers after school. The initial pressing was a mere 1000 copies, just enough to have something to sell at the merch table on the inaugural tour with labelmates Sparrows Swarm And Sing, via retail stores, and the label’s mailorder.

What happened from there can only be described as a true overnight sensation. The album’s soaring guitar-lead dynamism, cascading cinematic passages, and jarring crescendos captured the hearts and minds of independent music listeners immediately upon release and has, a solid decade later, yet to loosen its grip. As Young Mountain celebrates its ten-year anniversary, a retrospective look at the six-track, thirty-six-minute composition shows quite clearly why it has always been considered a masterpiece by much of THIS WILL DESTROY YOU‘s ardent international fanbase and continues to permeate deeper into global consciousness to this day.

“THIS WILL DESTROY YOU‘s debut LP Young Mountain proves that when the mood is there, it doesn’t need 15 minutes per song to develop.” — Pitchfork

