THE GOSPEL YOUTH DROP “KIDS” VIDEO — WATCH NEW ALBUM ALWAYS LOSE OUT NOW

The Gospel Youth continue to prove they are one of the UK’s hottest new pop rock bands by releasing a brand new video for “Kids.”

“‘Kids’ is a very special song for us” says frontman Sam Little. “It’s the first song we ever wrote. It’s where we started but it’s also why we’re here so we wanted to give it another spot in the limelight. The song itself is a modern day spin on a Romeo and Juliet love story. That feeling of wanting to run away and be happy despite life throwing all its troubles and woes at you and how love is sometimes all the push you need to get out of a rut. I think the new video for it portrays how true love works. It’s happiness, it’s arguments, it’s being together through everything, and sticking it out.”

The Gospel Youth’s debut album Always Lose is out now via Rise/Velocity Records. The album was produced by Romesh Dodangoda (Kids in Glass Houses, Bring Me the Horizon, Twin Atlantic)

ABOUT THE GOSPEL YOUTH:

Formed in 2014, the five-piece has previously shared stages with the likes of We Are The Ocean, Mallory Knox, Deaf Havana, Hands Like Houses and many more. In 2016, the band launched a campaign that saw them release 12 crowdfunded singles in 12 months, putting their future in the hands of their fans and opening up the opportunity to write month on month about live experiences as they happen.