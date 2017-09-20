STEVEN WILSON ANNOUNCES 2018 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM TO THE BONE OUT NOW



Steven Wilson released his critically acclaimed new album To the Bone this past August, with international music critics lauding the artist for continuing to expand his musical boundaries. Wilson will return to North America for a Spring 2018 tour in support of the album.

Wilson, described by Planet Rock as “one of the most prolific and unrivalled artists of our time,” will launch the trek on April 20 in Quebec. The tour runs through May 14 in Phoenix, Arizona and will stop in major cities along the way.

Wilson’s live performances are often unforgettable, like the time he performed at New York City’s The Beacon Theater without being able to use his voice. It was a show that Rolling Stone hailed as “stirring” and highlighted the “pop determination that runs through Wilson’s dense layers of shadow and rhythmic restlessness.”

All Steven Wilson North American tour dates are below.

The video for “Nowhere Now” has arrived, as well. Watch it here.

“Nowhere Now” is a gloriously soaring paean to the joys of everyday escapism. The video for the track was shot on location at and around Atacama Large Millimeter Array (Alma) in Chile ? the world famous, high altitude radio telescope array. The video was directed and edited by Wilson’s long time visual collaborator Lasse Hoile.

Upon release, To the Bone debuted at a career-high Top 3 on the Independent Albums chart, and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Rock and Alternative Albums Charts. It also landed at #3 on the UK charts, which was another career high, and at #1 on the Finnish Albums Chart.

Press praise was constant and universally positive for To the Bone.

Mojo awarded it a four-star review, noting the album “keeps its pop and prog influences in a near perfect balance,” while Uncut labeled it “a lush and ambitious piece of progressive pop.” Q enthused that To the Bone is “wonderfully executed? pop brilliance” and Prog labeled it “fervent and meticulous.”

Below is a sampling of further accolades the press has bestowed upon To the Bone.

?Repeated listening reveals that Wilson’s brand of progressive pop is so multivalently textured and expertly crafted that its aesthetic and sonic palette refuse to be contained under a single rock umbrella. As such, To the Bone stands with Wilson’s best work.? ?All Music Guide

“In post-truth times, joyous music may seem absurd, but Wilson makes it, and the times we live in, feel alright.” ? Pop Matters

“To the Bone ends up as the most catchy-yet-heavy work he’s made under his own name (and perhaps ever, comparable only to his early-noughties albums with Porcupine Tree).” ?All About Jazz

“An album so ambitious in its musicality that also extends an olive branch of accessibility to the more pop-minded.” ? Entertainment Voice

“The immaculately clean production, thought-provoking lyrics, and refined aesthetic make it an excellent introduction to the qualities that make Steven Wilson such an important songwriter and producer in modern music, prog or otherwise.” ?Under The Radar Mag

“A pop/rock record this beautifully organic and well-crafted deserves to reach many ears, and Wilson should be proud of its many merits as one of this year’s most thoroughly enjoyable experiences so far.” ? Sputnik Music

“I is, above all else, a pleasure to listen to, complimented by a lush mix of electronic and traditional instrumentation.” ?Soundlab

“Broadening of Wilson’s tone, with brighter colors shining through the artist?s usual grey and white.” ? Spectrum Culture

“A serious contender for album of the year, To the Bone oozes style and creativity in a unique, yet satisfying blend of genres.” ? Cryptic Rock

STEVEN WILSON NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

4/20 ? Quebec City, QC ? Palais Montcalm

4/21 ? Montreal, QC ? Olympia

4/22 ? Toronto, ON ? Danforth Music Hall

4/24 ? Washington, DC ? 9:30 Club

4/25 ? Philadelphia, PA ? Keswick Theater

4/27 ? Boston, MA ? Berklee Performance Center

4/28 ? New York, NY ? Playstation Theater

4/29 ? New York, NY ? Playstation Theater

5/1 ? Chicago, IL ? Vic Theater

5/2 ? Chicago, IL ? Vic Theater

5/3 ? Milwaukee, WI ? Pabst Theatre

5/5 ? Denver, CO ? Ogden Theater

5/6 ? Salt Lake City, UT ? The Depot

5/8 ? Seattle, WA ? Showbox SoDo

5/9 ? Portland, OR ? Crystal Ballroom

5/11 ? San Francisco, CA ? Fillmore

5/12 ? Los Angeles, CA ? The Wiltern

5/13 ? San Diego ? House of Blues

5/14 ? Phoenix, AZ ? Celebrity Theater

