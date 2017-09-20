Rising Fusion Guitarist JASON KUI Reveals Playthrough Video for Emotive New Track, “Morning Breeze”

New Album, Absence Of Words, out Worldwide on October 13 | Pre-Order Here

Hong Kong-based fusion guitarist/composer JASON KUI, who combines modern metal, hard rock, funk and ballad influences while integrating rock lead techniques and compelling melodies, will release his diverse debut album, Absence of Words, for the first time outside of Hong Kong on October 13, 2017 via Prosthetic Records. Absence of Words is available for pre-order here: http://smarturl.it/JasonKui

Following up on the release of his live performance music video for “Polarized“, JASON KUI gives fans a closer look at his guitar playing techniques via a new playthrough video for the emotive new track, “Morning Breeze”. Listen/watch the video here, exclusively via Ultimate-Guitar.com.

JASON KUI is a renowned session and touring guitarist who has worked with many well-known artists throughout Hong Kong and China, and credits iconic guitarists Eddie Van Halen, John Petrucci and Andy Timmons as major influencers. Kui started his career as a sideman at the age of 23, and has played countless shows at the Coliseum, Hong Kong’s largest venue which seats 12,500. He recently finished a two-year world tour as lead guitarist for Eason Chan, the legendary Hong Kongsinger. The 135-show tour included venues in China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA, including Madison Square Garden. The two final shows were performed at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium to sellout crowds totaling 100,000 people.

Kui’s new album, Absence of Words, was mixed and mastered in New York by Matthew Sim at Germano Studios and Alex Psaroudakis at Sterling Sound and features several other guest musicians, including one of the most in-demand bassists in Hong Kong, Chan Siu Kei, as well as American modern metal drum virtuoso, Anup Sastry. Sastry played on all the tracks on the album and his unique, modern sound and incredible techniques are recognizable in every song.

Absence of Words track listing:

Polarized Reactive Impulse Morning Breeze (featuring Rafa De la Garza) Dance of Awakening (The Spirit) Squeaky Switch Now! You! Know! (featuring Josh Smith) Moving On

