OBLIVION To Unleash The Path Towards… Full-Length Via Unique Leader This November

Album Features Guest Appearances From Members Of Nile, Suicide Silence, Hideous Divinity, And Connoisseur + New Lyric Video Playing At Decibel



Focused on crafting music to transcend time and genres, OBLIVION features a compelling lineup with internationally-acclaimed composer and Antagony founder Dr. Nick Vasallo on vocals and bass, All Shall Perish and Antagony founder Ben Orum on guitar, thrash metal veteran guitarist Ted O’Neill, and drum virtuoso Luis Martinez (formerly of The Zenith Passage), trained by renowned jazz funk musician Ndugu Chancler. Their songs are masterfully composed by Vasallo using material from all the band members. Each album is highly unified conceptually and musically. Their debut album,Called To Rise was crowned, “the must-own album of 2013,” by Metal Injection and a “progressive metal masterpiece,” by Sputnik Music, who furthered, “the band’s eleven song display of nothing more than pure aggression with more musical depth than many bands can find in their entire discography.”

The highly-anticipated follow-up to that critically-acclaimed masterpiece arises in the form of The Path Towards… Darker, heavier, and even more eclectic, The Path Towards… was composed by Vasallo early this spring and boasts an all-star lineup of guest artists that include Karl Sanders (Nile, guest songwriter), Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence/All Shall Perish, guest vocals), Enrico H. Di Lorenzo (Hideous Divinity, guest vocals), and Carlos Saldana (Connoisseur, guest vocals). This album also marks the return of Ben Orum and Nick Vasallo collaborating on music since Antagony’s debut album in 2001. With precise and intricate guitar solo work by O’Neill and legendary performances by Martinez, OBLIVION forges ahead stronger than ever with The Path Towards…

The Path Towards… was recorded and engineered by Zack Ohren (Animosity, Suffocation, All Shall Perish, Cattle Decapitation, Fallujah et al) at Castle Ultimate Productions, features artwork by Daniel McBride (Black Label Society, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Chimera et al) and will see release on November 17th with preorders to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Decibel Magazine is offering up the first taste of the record with OBLIVION’s “Awaiting Autochthon,” cowritten by Nile’s Karl Sanders. Check it out at THIS LOCATION.

After Called To Rise came out OBLIVION guitarist Ted O’Neill traveled to South Carolina to spend some time learning from death metal icon Karl Sanders of Nile. “After a week of getting my face melted off I asked Karl if he would be interested in doing a guest spot on the next OBLIVION album,” recalls O’Neill. “I wanted to do something different though, something unique, not just the usual ‘guest solo’ spot. I wanted Karl to cowrite a song with us. I knew his immense talent would mesh uniquely with Vasallo’s mastery.”

Four years later the band realizes that dream with Sanders cowriting and collaborating on the track “Awaiting Autochthon.” “Nick is like the Bruce Lee of avant garde metal composing,” says Sanders. “He is a madman! He is untouchable and from another planet, wildly innovative and creative.”

The Path Towards… Track Listing:

Intro Dominion Mechanistic Hollow Concrete Thrones Awaiting Autochthon Holders Of The Sword Harsh Awakening It Has Become Zenith Under A Dead Sun Outro

For further info on OBLIVION

https://www.facebook.com/OBLlVlON

http://www.uniqueleader.com

http://www.facebook.com/UniqueLeaderRecords