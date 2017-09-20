NEW ALBUM by MY TICKET HOME “unReal” OUT OCTOBER 6 VIA SPINEFARM
MY TICKET HOME + LOUDWIRE PREMIERE “HYPERREAL” VIDEO ? WATCH
NEW ALBUM unReal OUT OCTOBER 6 VIA SPINEFARM
BAND TOURING THIS FALL
Ohio’s hotly tipped My Ticket Home have teamed up with Loudwire to premiere the new video for “Hyperreal” from their upcoming Spinefarm Records debut unReal. The record will be released on October 6.
Watch the clip and read what singer Nick Giumenti had to say about the track and more here.
My Ticket Home will remain on the road leading up to and beyond the release of the album, supporting Nothing More through November. Several headline dates are also included in the fall run. All My Ticket Home tour dates are below.
ICYMI:
The band previously shared the brand new song “Thrush.” Listen here.
MY TICKET HOME unReal TRACK LISTING:
“Thrush”
“Flee the Flesh”
“Flypaper”
“Time Kills Everything”
“Hyperreal”
“Redline”
“Joi”
“Gasoline Kiss”
” Cellophane”
“Down Life”
“We All Use”
“Melancholia”
“Visual Snow”
MY TICKET HOME TOUR DATES:
HEADLINE SHOWS:
9/18: Manchester, NH @ The Bungalow Bar & Grill *
9/20: New York, NY @ The Delancey *
10/5: Indianapolis, IN @ The Emerson Theater *
10/13: Columbus, OH @ Woodland Tavern (CD RELEASE SHOW) *
10/17: Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *
10/22: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ? The Parish *
10/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
10/24: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ? Voodoo Room *
WITH NOTHING MORE:
9/19: Boston, MA @ The Paradise
9/21: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
9/22: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
9/23: Knoxville, TN @ The International
9/24: Atlanta, GA @ Heaven ? The Masquerade
9/26: St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater
9/27: Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s at The Landing
9/29: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/2: Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
10/4: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/19: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/20: Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/27: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/28: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/29: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/31: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/1: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/3: Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market & Stage
11/4: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
11/5: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/8: Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
11/9: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ? Ballroom
11/10: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
11/11: McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura*
*MTH Headliner