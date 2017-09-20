NEW ALBUM by MY TICKET HOME “unReal” OUT OCTOBER 6 VIA SPINEFARM

MY TICKET HOME + LOUDWIRE PREMIERE “HYPERREAL” VIDEO ? WATCH

BAND TOURING THIS FALL





Ohio’s hotly tipped My Ticket Home have teamed up with Loudwire to premiere the new video for “Hyperreal” from their upcoming Spinefarm Records debut unReal. The record will be released on October 6.

Watch the clip and read what singer Nick Giumenti had to say about the track and more here.

My Ticket Home will remain on the road leading up to and beyond the release of the album, supporting Nothing More through November. Several headline dates are also included in the fall run. All My Ticket Home tour dates are below.

ICYMI:

The band previously shared the brand new song “Thrush.” Listen here.

MY TICKET HOME unReal TRACK LISTING:

“Thrush”

“Flee the Flesh”

“Flypaper”

“Time Kills Everything”

“Hyperreal”

“Redline”

“Joi”

“Gasoline Kiss”

” Cellophane”

“Down Life”

“We All Use”

“Melancholia”

“Visual Snow”

MY TICKET HOME TOUR DATES:

HEADLINE SHOWS:

9/18: Manchester, NH @ The Bungalow Bar & Grill *

9/20: New York, NY @ The Delancey *

10/5: Indianapolis, IN @ The Emerson Theater *

10/13: Columbus, OH @ Woodland Tavern (CD RELEASE SHOW) *

10/17: Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

10/22: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ? The Parish *

10/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

10/24: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ? Voodoo Room *

WITH NOTHING MORE:

9/19: Boston, MA @ The Paradise

9/21: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

9/22: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/23: Knoxville, TN @ The International

9/24: Atlanta, GA @ Heaven ? The Masquerade

9/26: St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater

9/27: Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s at The Landing

9/29: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/2: Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/4: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/19: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/20: Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/27: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/28: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/29: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/31: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/1: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/3: Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market & Stage

11/4: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

11/5: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/8: Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/9: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ? Ballroom

11/10: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

11/11: McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura*

*MTH Headliner