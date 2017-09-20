Monster Energy Rock Allegiance at BB&T Pavilion & Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ On Sat, 10/7



Featuring Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, Mastodon & More Onsite Attractions Include

Philly-Centric Food Offerings, Regional And National Craft Beer,

Band Meet-And-Greets, Autograph Signings & More

Limited Number Of General Admission Lawn Tickets

Still Available At RockAllegiance.com

Performance times have been announced for the 20-plus bands playing the third annual Monster Energy’s Rock Allegiance, part of Danny Wimmer Presents Fall For All festival month, Saturday, October 7at the festival?s new location at BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ.

Northeast?s biggest rock experience will feature performances from Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, Mastodon, Gojira, and more.

Monster Energy Rock Allegiance band performance times are as follows (subject to change). Festival doors open at 11:00 AM each day.

Main Stage Stage 2 11:15 PM Rob Zombie 8:55 PM Mastodon 9:45 PM Five Finger Death Punch 7:15 PM Gojira 8:00 PM Marilyn Manson 5:45 PM Beartooth 6:25 PM Halestorm 4:45 PM Greta Van Fleet 4:00 PM In This Moment 3:25 PM Joyous Wolf 2:45 PM Steel Panther 1:35 PM Radkey

Stage 3 6:35 PM August Burns Red 5:10 PM Starset 3:50 PM Black Map 2:50 PM DED 1:50 PM He Is Legend 12:55 PM Biters

A limited number of General Admission lawn tickets are still on sale while supplies last at www.RockAllegiance.com, where concertgoers can also find more information about discounted online hotel rates available through Curadora.

Monster Energy Rock Allegiance will feature over 20 bands on three stages, along with other onsite activities from sponsors, including:

Craft Beer: Monster Energy Rock Allegiance is proud to support beer entrepreneurship with a celebration of local breweries and specialty drafts hailing from throughout the nation. The lineup of regional and national craft beers at Monster Energy Rock Allegiance is as follows: 21st Amendment (San Francisco, CA), Dogfish Head (Milton, DE), Founders (Grand Rapids, MI), Neshaminy Creek (Croydon, PA),Oskar Blues (Longmont, CO), Spellbound Brewing (Mount Holly, NJ), Tröegs Independent Brewing (Hershey, PA), Unibroue (Chambly, QC), and Victory Brewing Company (Downington, PA).

Grub: The festival will feature Philly-centric food offerings from food trucks, including: Baby Blues BBQ, Boardwalk Specialties, Champ?s Steaks, Cheese It Up, Chewy?s, Chickies & Pete?s, Frozen Delights Ice Cream Truck, Guy Fieri?s Burger Joint, Lil Trent?s Treats, My Four Suns, Nico?s Pizza and More!, PB & J?s Lunch Box, P.J. Whelihan?s, and Sum Pig.

Monster Energy Experience: Monster Energy will be keeping all fans fueled up and ready to rock by offering free sampling on their Monster Energy viewing deck. Enjoy Monster Energy drinks from one of the best seats in the house. Make sure to check back throughout the festival for a schedule of Monster Energy?s interactive artist experiences. Most companies spend their money on ad agencies, TV commercials, radio spots and billboards to tell you how good their products are. At Monster Energy, we chose none of the above. Instead we support the scene, our bands, our athletes and our fans. We back athletes so they can make a career out of their passion. We promote concert tours, so our favorite bands can visit your hometown. We celebrate with our fans and riders by throwing parties and making the coolest events we can think of a reality.

FYE Fan Experience: FYE is the only place at the festival to get all your favorite bands? music ? and maybe even get to meet your favorite Monster Energy Rock Allegiance performer! Check back for updates on artist meet & greet and autograph signing sessions! At the FYE Fan Experience, various bands from participating record labels Century Media/Another Century Records, Razor & Tie, Roadrunner Records, Fearless Records, and more will take part in pop-up fan experiences such as meet & greets, acoustic performances, and Q&As. You never know what will happen in the FYE Fan Experience.

Dyin 2 Live / Fxck Cancer: The Dyin 2 Live DREAMS Program is a wish-granting organization whose purpose is to try and enrich the lives of those fighting cancer by offering them an experience that will bring hope and inspiration to their lives. In doing this, we hope it can help give them a chance to forget, even if it’s only for a day what they are battling. Through our extensive network of friends, supporters, and affiliates, we are able to reach out to individuals and present them with one of a kind experiences and opportunities that arise. We feel a Dyin 2 Live Dream can offer a source of inspiration for those undergoing difficult medical treatments and be a positive force that offers a life-changing impact not only on them, but also the family to overcome their obstacles. If you are currently fighting cancer or know of someone in the fight who could benefit from a Dyin 2 Live Dream, please submit your story and tell us why and how a Dyin 2 Live day would help. Also, anyone interested in being a supporter, volunteer, or donor, please contact us at mywish@dyin2live.org.

Monster Energy Rock Allegiance is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in association with Live Nation.

The festival is fueled by Monster Energy. Additional sponsors include FYE, Roadrunner Records, Razor & Tie, Century Media and Another Century, Fearless Records, CHRGR, and more.

For more information on Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, visit:

