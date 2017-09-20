HUMANS ETCETERA: New Noise Magazine Debuts “Exam” Video From China-Based Solo Act; Intelligent Skeleton Nears Release Through Nefarious Industries

HUMANS ETCETERA — the solo project of one China-based US native, Christopher Henry – prepares for the October release of Intelligent Skeleton, the band’s first release through Nefarious Industries. Advancing its release, a new video for the record’s “Exam” has been premiered through New Noise Magazine.

Offers Henry with the “Exam” debut, “Well, the album hovers around the idea that in death we might reach some ultimate wisdom. ‘Exam’ tells the story of a dead person asking to take a test to prove he/she has gained this wisdom, and wants to come back to life.”

See the HUMANS ETCETERA “Exam” video at New Noise Magazine RIGHT HERE.

Intelligent Skeleton was written, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered in Wenzhou, China by the outfit’s American-born creator, Christopher Henry, who performs all vocals, drums, guitars, bass, synth, sampling, and sequencing. The album also features tambourine by Cai Qing ?? on “Vice” as well as piano by Huang Yalun ??? and guzheng from Zhang Guogao ??? on the song “Gravebody,” and is completed with an original cover drawing by Zhu Weikai ???.

Nefarious Industries will release Intelligent Skeleton digitally on October 13th along with a special limited run of 25 pre order bundles containing printed materials — 10 stickers in 5 unique designs, a digital download card, an 8×8 poster with cover art backed with lyrics/notes, and handwritten letter of thanks.

Find preorders for Intelligent Skeleton and see the previously-released “Silkworm” video RIGHT HERE

Watch for additional audio and video samples of Intelligent Skeleton to be released in the coming days.

HUMANS ETCETERA is an experimental rock outfit founded by West Virginia native, Christopher Henry (Fuck Your Birthday, ex-Clean Dirty Clean), which unifies ’90s alternative rock and post-hardcore with modern experimental rock elements. The band was formed in 2012, and quickly released two EPs (Wet Toe Mistake and This Water Ghost Can Change Like Candy) and two LPs (Scatter Bomb, and The Night Used To Be Young). In the fall 2015, HUMANS ETCETERA recruited Alan Bentley on drums and Takeru Abe on bass to form a live band to support the project’s third LP,Pointless Squares. The trio’s musical chemistry and friendship ignited a flame of inspiration which yielded their forth full-length, Headlining. The trio disbanded shortly after in the summer of 2016, when Henry signed a two-year contract to teach ESL in Wenzhou, China. To help cope with being alone in foreign city, Henry wrote, recorded, and released two EPs (???, and Exit Parachute Via Bear), and three LPs (Crammed And Distorted, Red Tape, and Cold Summer Tongs) all by December of 2016. This left Henry exhausted and questioning why he’d spent such a great deal of time making music by himself. Taking his time in 2017, resolving to focus on quality over quantity, the soloist crafted the project’s eighth full length release, Intelligent Skeleton.

https://www.facebook.com/humansetcetera

https://humansetc.bandcamp.com

http://nefariousindustries.com

http://www.facebook.com/NefariousIndustries

http://www.twitter.com/NefariousInd