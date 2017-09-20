HAEMORRHAGE Issues Video For Title Track To New Album; We Are The Gore LP Nears Early October Release Through Relapse Records

Spain’s long-running purveyors of gore, HAEMORRHAGE, present a new official video for “We Are The Gore,” the title track to their impending seventh LP, approaching release through Relapse Records in early October.

Founding HAEMORRHAGE guitarist/vocalist Luisma states of the new video, “How to capture the essence of the album in one video? A difficult challenge. We talked about this with the director and he managed to answer this question with images. Our best video so far. Sick and dark…”

See for yourself with HAEMORRHAGE’s “We Are The Gore” video RIGHT HERE.

Watch the band’s recently-released”Transporting Cadavers” video HERE, and “Nauseating Employments” lyric video HERE.

We Are The Gore is set for release on October 6th on CD, LP, and Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com HERE and all streaming services AT THIS LOCATION.

HAEMORRHAGE is set tospew forth their most ferociously (de)composed album to date with their seventh studio album We Are The Gore. Embalmed at Mpire Studio in Madrid by Alfredo and Javi Ustara and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Nails, Skinless), We Are The Gore embodies fourteen tracks and thirty-five blood-soaked minutes of pathological gore, ideal for listening to in mortuaries and mausoleums. With numerous guest appearances from current and former members of Carcass, Impaled, Dead Infection, Ghoul, Gruesome Stuff Relish and others, HAEMORRHAGE takes their nauseating blend of scalpel-sharp riffs, triple threat guttural vocals, and bone-scraping rhythms to a new extreme. One listen to We Are The Gore will leave you soaked in buckets of bile and feeling like a freshly made cadaver.

HAEMORRHAGE self-injected itself into the world with the Grotesque Embryopathology cassette demo in 1992. Two splits with Exhumed and Christ Denied followed before the release of their debut album, Emetic Cult, via Morbid Records. The band went on to release four more full-length albums (Grume [1997], Anatomical Inferno [1998], Morgue Sweet Home [2002], and Apology for Pathology[2006]) with Morbid Records; alongside dozens of splits with Impaled, Gruesome Stuff Relish, Disgorge, Dead Infection, Nunslaughter, and more. In 2011, HAEMORRHAGE signed with Relapse Records for the release of Hospital Carnage, featuring fifteen ferocious tracks of murderous death metal, replete with guttural vocals, meaty riffs and powerful blast beats that convey the primordial spirit of gore grind’s early days. In 2017, with the addition of new drummer Erik Raya,HAEMORRHAGE is set to spew forth their most ferociously (de)composed album to date with their seventh studio album. We Are The Gore is an album dedicated to the people who work in the “dark side of reality.”

