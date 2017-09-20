FRIENDSHIP: Japanese Outfit To Issue Hatred LP Through Southern Lord In October; Tracks Streaming

Southern Lord has teamed up with their cohorts at Japanese label Daymare Recordings for the impending vinyl release of Hatred, the unrelenting debut LP by Japan’s mysterious FRIENDSHIP.

While FRIENDSHIP‘s identity remains an enigma, those who have encountered their antagonistic, loud, and murky sonic world, can testify to the sheer power of the auditory torture the band creates.FRIENDSHIP has previously self-released two CD EPs which sold out in a month since reissued as I & II vinyl and cassette version through Sentient Ruin. For their Hatred LP, the band delivers twelve caustic tracks in just over twenty-five minutes, the album recorded in their home city of Tokyo, the album then mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.

Originally released by Daymare Recordings on CD and digital formats back in June, Southern Lord will now issue FRIENDSHIP‘s Hatred on vinyl October 20th. Blackened, dark, loud, fast, and intense, fans of prior Southern Lord releases by Nails, Heartless, Dead In The Dirt, Gust, and other brutally motivational grinding devastation should pay heed.

Stream FRIENDSHIP’s “Tortures” and “Life Sentence” HERE; watch for physical preorders in the coming days.

Having shared the stage with the likes of Full Of Hell, Sumac, Endon, and others, and having gained a reputation for extremely loud live shows, FRIENDSHIP will fittingly open for the mighty Sleep in Tokyo in January. Find more info HERE and watch for international tour dates from FRIENDSHIP to be announced in the months ahead.

FRIENDSHIP Live:

1/13/2018 Garden – Tokyo, JP w/ Sleep, Mutoid Man, Nepenthes