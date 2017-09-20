CHILD BITE To Kick Off US Tour With Superjoint And DevilDriver This Week; Dates With Unsane Announced

Detroit noise rock unit CHILD BITE will take to the streets again this week on a month-long journey supporting Housecore labelmates Superjoint along with DevilDriver. Additional support will be provided by Cane Hill and Housecore’s King Parrot. The trek will commence with a one-off show in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 21st and includes various one-off dates throughout. In December, CHILD BITE will join legendary noise rock trio Unsane and experimental trio BigIBrave for a week’s worth of live dates with additional onstage abrasions in the plotting stages. See all confirmed dates below.

CHILD BITE:

9/21/2017 The Sonic Temple – Little Rock, AR w/ SNAFU, Black Mass

9/22/2017 House Of Blues – New Orleans, LA [tickets] w/ Superjoint, King Parrot

w/ Superjoint, DevilDriver, King Parrot, Cane Hill:

9/23/2017 Come & Take It Live – Austin, TX [tickets]

9/24/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX [tickets]

9/25/2017 Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ [tickets]

9/26/2017 Pub Rock Live – Phoenix, AZ [tickets] * CHILD BITE only

9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]

9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]

10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]

10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, King Parrot, Hidden Intent

10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]

10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]

10/05/2017 Bourbon’s Theatre’s Rye Room – Lincoln, NE [tickets] * CHILD BITE only

10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]

10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]

10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]

10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]

10/10/2017 Black Forge Coffee Shop – Pittsburgh, PA * CHILD BITE only

10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]

10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]

10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]

10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]

w/ Superjoint, Devildriver, Can Hill:

10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]

10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]

10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]

10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]

10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]

w/ Unsane, Big|Brave:

12/12/2017 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

12/13/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

12/14/2017 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

12/15/2017 Loving Touch – Detroit, MI

12/16/2017 Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON

12/17/2017 L’Astral – Montreal, QC [no Big|Brave]

12/18/2017 Great Scott – Boston, MA

12/19/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

CHILD BITE released their Negative Noise full-length last year via Housecore Records. The wild, forty-seven-minute assault was produced by Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Arson Anthem etc.), mastered by Scott Hull (Pig Destroyer), and is where the Venn diagram of Black Flag, Voivod, and The Jesus Lizard truly overlaps.

To purchase CHILD BITE’s Negative Noise, visit the Housecore Store at THIS LOCATION. Stream the record at the Housecore Bandcamp page HERE.

“This is for the open-minded punk, headbanger, or weirdo. If you like your music a little on the ugly side, you owe it to yourself to check them out.” — Punk News

“Negative Noise possesses a brilliance and individuality all its own and is a refreshing breath of fetid air in an era saturated with a d-beat-only approach to punk and hardcore.” — No Clean Singing

“…an adventurous slice of loud rock… They have the aggressive force of hardcore, but it’s filtered through grimy noise rock.” — New Noise Magazine

“References within the sphere of metal are hard to come by, but imagine if the first Mr. Bungle album wasn’t annoying circus music, and then remember that this band once did a 5″ record of Anal Cunt covers with Phil Anselmo on vocals, and you’re getting there.” — Bravewords

“Those looking for the perfect soundtrack to a sci-fi slasher B-movie will also have to look no further.” — Svbterranean

For all CHILD BITE coverage

http://www.childbite.com

http://www.facebook.com/childbite

http://www.facebook.com/syk.official

http://www.thehousecorerecords.com

http://www.thehousecorestore.com

http://www.facebook.com/housecorerecords