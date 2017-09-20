BUTCHER BABIES PREMIERE “LILITH” MUSIC VIDEO ON LOUDWIRE ‘LILITH’ OUT OCTOBER 27 ON CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD BEGINS NEXT MONTH
With the release of their third studio album, Lilith, set for October 27th, BUTCHER BABIES have premiered the music video for the album’s title track exclusively with Loudwire. The new video is heavily influenced by the story of Lady Bathory, telling the tale of what lengths some women will go to maintain their youth and beauty. Directed by Strati Hovartos, the video serves as a keen encapsulation of the violence and sensuality that runs deep throughout the band’s upcoming record. Fans can watch the new video for “Lilith” via the link below.
“Lilith” Video Premiere on Loudwire:
http://loudwire.com/butcher-babies-lilith-exclusive-video-premiere/
Pre-orders for Lilith are available now at this location. In addition to the release of their new album, BUTCHER BABIES are preparing to embark on a two month Fall tour with Hollywood Undead. A complete list of date can be found below.
BUTCHER BABIES – North American Tour w/ Hollywood Undead
October 1, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
October 2, 2017 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
October 3, 2017 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
October 5, 2017 – Tampa, FL @ State Theater
October 6, 2017 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
October 7, 2017 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
October 9, 2017 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
October 10, 2017 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 11, 2017 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
October 13, 2017 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five
October 14, 2017 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)
October 15, 2017 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
October 16, 2017 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s (SOLD OUT)
October 18, 2017 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
October 19, 2017 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
October 20, 2017 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
October 21, 2017 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
October 23, 2017 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 26, 2017 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy (SOLD OUT)
October 27. 2017 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl at The Palms
October 28, 2017 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
October 30, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
October 31, 2017 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
November 1, 2017 – Vancouver, CAN @ Rickshaw Theatre*
November 3, 2017 – Jerome, ID @ Diamondz Event Center*
November 7, 2017 – Minot, ND @ The Original*
November 8, 2017 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
November 10, 2017 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
November 14, 2017 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
November 15, 2017 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
November 16, 2017 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
November 17, 2017 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
November 18, 2017 – Portland, ME @ Aura
November 19, 2017 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
November 21, 2017 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
November 22, 2017 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
November 24, 2017 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
November 25, 2017 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall
November 26, 2017 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
November 28, 2017 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & The Mine
November 29, 2017 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
December 1, 2017 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (SOLD OUT)
December 2, 2017 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
December 3, 2017 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
December 5, 2017 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Pavilion
December 6, 2017 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
December 7, 2017 – Tucson AZ @ Club X
December 9, 2017 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
December 10, 2017 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
December 11, 2017 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
* – Butcher Babies Headlining (No Hollywood Undead)
BUTCHER BABIES Online:
Official Website: butcherbabiesofficial.com
Facebook: facebook.com/butcherbabies
Twitter: twitter.com/butcherbabies
Instagram: instagram.com/butcherbabies