BUTCHER BABIES PREMIERE “LILITH” MUSIC VIDEO ON LOUDWIRE ‘LILITH’ OUT OCTOBER 27 ON CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD BEGINS NEXT MONTH

With the release of their third studio album, Lilith, set for October 27th, BUTCHER BABIES have premiered the music video for the album’s title track exclusively with Loudwire. The new video is heavily influenced by the story of Lady Bathory, telling the tale of what lengths some women will go to maintain their youth and beauty. Directed by Strati Hovartos, the video serves as a keen encapsulation of the violence and sensuality that runs deep throughout the band’s upcoming record. Fans can watch the new video for “Lilith” via the link below.

“Lilith” Video Premiere on Loudwire:

http://loudwire.com/butcher-babies-lilith-exclusive-video-premiere/

Pre-orders for Lilith are available now at this location. In addition to the release of their new album, BUTCHER BABIES are preparing to embark on a two month Fall tour with Hollywood Undead. A complete list of date can be found below.

BUTCHER BABIES – North American Tour w/ Hollywood Undead

October 1, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

October 2, 2017 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

October 3, 2017 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

October 5, 2017 – Tampa, FL @ State Theater

October 6, 2017 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

October 7, 2017 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

October 9, 2017 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 10, 2017 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 11, 2017 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

October 13, 2017 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five

October 14, 2017 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 15, 2017 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

October 16, 2017 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s (SOLD OUT)

October 18, 2017 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

October 19, 2017 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

October 20, 2017 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

October 21, 2017 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

October 23, 2017 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 26, 2017 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy (SOLD OUT)

October 27. 2017 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl at The Palms

October 28, 2017 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

October 30, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 31, 2017 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 1, 2017 – Vancouver, CAN @ Rickshaw Theatre*

November 3, 2017 – Jerome, ID @ Diamondz Event Center*

November 7, 2017 – Minot, ND @ The Original*

November 8, 2017 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

November 10, 2017 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

November 14, 2017 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

November 15, 2017 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

November 16, 2017 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

November 17, 2017 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

November 18, 2017 – Portland, ME @ Aura

November 19, 2017 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

November 21, 2017 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

November 22, 2017 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

November 24, 2017 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

November 25, 2017 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall

November 26, 2017 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

November 28, 2017 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & The Mine

November 29, 2017 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

December 1, 2017 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 2, 2017 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

December 3, 2017 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

December 5, 2017 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Pavilion

December 6, 2017 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

December 7, 2017 – Tucson AZ @ Club X

December 9, 2017 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

December 10, 2017 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

December 11, 2017 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

* – Butcher Babies Headlining (No Hollywood Undead)

