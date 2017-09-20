BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER: Debut To See Release Via Nefarious Industries; Band Features “NYC’s Best Guitarist” + Members Of Ani Defranco, Zevious, Sabbath Assembly

Nefarious Industries confirms the impending release of Needle Driver, the debut recordings from New York City-Based exploratory/alternative metal outfit, BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER.

BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER is the newest project of New York-based avant-jazz guitarist Brandon Seabrook, also of Die Trommel Fatale, Seabrook Power Plant, and many others. He’s been named “NYC’s Best Guitarist” by the Village Voice, his work has been profiled by NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Fret Board Journal, and more. Formed in 2012 for a set at the Alternative Guitar Festival in NYC, BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER also features drum leviathan Allison Miller (Ani Defranco), and electric bass virtuoso Johnny Deblase (Zevious, Sabbath Assembly).

Nefarious Industries will release the five-song Needle Driver debut on October 27th, both digitally and in a special run of CDs; watch for album art, audio samples, preorders, and more to be released in the coming days.

Additionally, drummer Allison Miller is often featured on the Seth Myers show as a guest drummer in the house band, and she is being featured on the show all week through this Friday, September 8th.

BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER will be playing a release show for the EP on October 3rd, joined by labelmates Bangladeafy, and more.

BRANDON SEABROOK’S NEEDLE DRIVER Live:

10/03/2017 The Silent Barn – Brooklyn, NY *record release show w/ Bangladeafy [info]

Review copies of Needle Driver will be released in the days ahead. For coverage of all Nefarious Industries artists and releases contact dave@earsplitcompound.com

http://www.brandonseabrook.com

http://nefariousindustries.com

http://www.facebook.com/NefariousIndustries

http://www.twitter.com/NefariousInd