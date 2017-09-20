JUNIUS will be on the road in support of their latest release Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light

Rolling Stone calls JUNIUS ?A Hard Rock Dream Come True.? JUNIUS will be on the road in support of their latest release Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light, which is out now. Fans can order their copy of Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light here. The album marks the completion of their conceptual trilogy which began in 2009 with their evoking LP The Martyrdom of a Catastrophist, depicted by Rolling Stone as, “a perfect hybrid of Neurosis and The Smiths” followed by 2011’s Reports From The Thresholds of Death. The critically acclaimed 2014 EP, Days of the Fallen Sun, was lauded by Pitchfork as their “strongest and most sensuous work to date”.

JUNIUS

w/ Black Mare and Mustard, Gas & Roses

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

9/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Viper Room

9/23 – Oakland, CA @ Golden Bull

9/24 – Sacramento, CA @ The Cafe Colonial

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge

9/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Highline

9/27 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

9/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/29 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

10/1 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder

10/7 – Burlington, VT @ Drunkfest! – w/ Russian Circles, Set and Setting, Astronoid & Pelican

Praise for Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light:

“?striking a stunning balance of brutality and beauty. Spellbinding and heartbreaking, gripping from the first note to the last?? – Rolling Stone

“A rich, immersive experience, a bleak jewel that takes obsession as its theme and rewards it in equal measure.” – Pitchfork.com

“A brooding opus of frenetic crescendos, sweeping vocals and celestial landscapes.” – Magnet

“This darkly lush epic is the best soundtrack for reveling in the melancholy of actually living since My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless.” –Alternative Press

Whilst not working on the new material, JUNIUS have spent the past three years touring across North America and Europe with acts including Solstafir, Caspian, Long Distance Calling and Wolves Like Us – just to name a few, as well as making a featured performance at the prestigious Roadburn Festival in 2015.

Watch their music video for ?A Mass for Metaphysicians? here – https://youtu.be/tv_yKPChhq4