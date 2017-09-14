THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA: No Clean Singing Premieres “Vengeful Flavors” Video From French Death Metal Legion; Resurrect Pre orders Available

View / Share THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA’s “Vengeful Flavors” RIGHT HERE.

Resurrect is the forthcoming second full-length from French death metal legion THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA. In advance of its release next month via Unique Leader, No Clean Singing is hosting the official premiere of the visual accompaniment to fourth cut, Vengeful Flavors, issuing, “Flames play a prominent role in the eye-catching video you’re about to see, along with vistas of smoke-belching factories and pine-shrouded mountainsides. But given the nature of the music, you might expect to see those factories battered into rubble, the mountains fragmented into gravel, and the timber scythed to the ground like stalks of wheat.”

View the Mehdi Khadouj-directed video at THIS LOCATION.

Resurrect will see release on October 13th via Unique Leader Records. Preorder bundles are available at THIS LOCATION. For digital orders, go HERE where you can also hear previously released single “Dogmes Anxiogenesis.”

Said the band of the self-produced offering, “We conditioned ourselves to unleash our primal influences; it’s a back-to-the-roots process with old-school riffs tuned to a more modern sound. We are proud of this combination. Each song has its own identity. We recorded, mixed, and mastered the entire album by ourselves at our own studio, Spike Recording Studio, which allowed us to keep every step of the production process under control. This gave us the time and freedom to really develop our sound. This album imposes an ambiance with many twists and surprises and the songs structures are more mature. This is a new chapter for the band but also for the Architect, the main character of THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA‘s concept which takes place through a post-apocalyptic world. The artwork reflects THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA‘s universe and illustrates each situation our main character goes through.”

THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA was forged in 2011 in Grenoble, France. In 2012, the band unveiled its first EP Oppressive Procession, and performed nearly thirty shows throughout France alongside the likes of Betraying The Martyrs, UltraVomit, Death Mentality, Agnostic Front, Promethee, and many others. That Summer, the band was able to secure a three-week tour of Latin American with Descomunal which included a performance at Ecuador’s QuitoFest.

2013 saw the release of their Klonosphere-issued Architects Of Destruction debut. Offering a more professional production quality, the record was recorded and mixed by Mickaël Valesi at Sonovore Studio in France and mastered by Charles J. Wall (Whitechapel, King Conquer, et al) at Sonic Assault Studio in Florida. The nine-tracks comprising Architects Of Destruction reaped critical acclaim among underground critics in the know with Metal Temple writing, “This release is not merely a collection of tracks about the undead, but an account of what one may feel if lost in a zombie epidemic. The band seems well-equipped for an impending Armageddon.” Teeth Of The Divine issued, “With the energy these guys bring, and the crushing breakdowns all pulled off with precision and backed by a beefy production, this is really an impressive debut,” while Dead Rhetoric likened Architects Of Destruction to a, “sonic interpretation of a zombie onslaught.” The following year, THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA shared the stage with Suicide Silence, Six Feet Under, Napalm Death, M:Pire Of Evil, Loudblast, Benighted, and Mumakil before joining Broken Hope and Internal Bleeding on their European tour in 2015.

