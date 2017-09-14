HATEBREED ARE CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF “DESIRE” AND 15 YEARS OF “PERSEVERANCE” WITH FALL HEADLINE TOUR

SUPPORT ACTS ANNOUNCED INCLUDE DYING FETUS, CODE ORANGE, AND MORE

Unstoppable, Grammy-nominated hardcore juggernaut Hatebreed released their first full-length, the modern hardcore classic Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire, back in November of 1997. The album set the tone for the type of moshable metal that would eventually go on to define the ’00s.

2002’s Perseverance was a perfectly executed, packed-with-anthems follow up that has become emblematic of the era. In fact, the album’s iconic and lyrically uplifting track, “I Will Be Heard,” has become the band’s signature battle cry, securing its place as the quintessential, fist-in-the-air chant of the new millennium, thanks to a call-to-action that starts with “Now is the time for me to rise to my feet?”

In the 20 years since their definitive debut, Hatebreed have rightfully earned their status as hardcore legends. They’ve remained road warriors, touring constantly and reducing venues to pile of rubble and ash while sharing stages with everyone from Slipknot to Slayer and serving as one of the top-tier headliners on multiple festivals, from Ozzfest to Mayhem to Warped Tour.

The band will embark on a headline tour this fall, celebrating the 20 years of Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire and the 15 years of Perseverance by playing a majority of songs from both albums, along with other fan favorites from across the entire Hatebreed catalogue.

Kublai Khan and Shattered Sun will only appear on 10/26 and 10/27. Dying Fetus, Code Orange, and Twitching Tongues will appear from 11/22 through 12/9; however, Code Orange will not appear on 11/22 in Poughkeepsie, on 12/2 in Cleveland, and 12/8 in New Haven. Candiria have been added to the Poughkeepsie show.

The addition of these exciting support acts will make for an evening of uncompromising metal no matter the city!

Tickets are on sale now here.

Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta added, “Sometimes it’s good to look back just to see how far you’ve come. There’s about four-five songs off of Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire and about six or seven off of Perseverance that we rarely play, so we’ve hit the rehearsal room and dusted off a killer batch of songs and deep cuts that we’ll blast your eardrums with this fall. Come celebrate not one but two anniversaries with us!”

All Fall 2017 Hatebreed tour dates are below. Please note that the 12/7 venue in Buffalo has changed to The Town Ballroom.

Hatebreed’s latest critically acclaimed album The Concrete Confessional is out now via Nuclear Blast.

HATEBREED 20 YEARS OF DESIRE & 15 YEARS OF PERSEVERANCE TOUR DATES:

10/26/17 Houston, TX Proof Bar*

10/27/17 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill*

10/28/17 Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico Knotfest México

11/22/17 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance***

11/24/17 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/25/17 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

11/26/17 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

11/27/17 Greensboro, NC Arizona Pete’s

11/29/17 St. Petersburg, FL The State Theatre

11/30/17 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

12/01/17 Louisville, KY Diamond Pub Concert Hall

12/2/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues**

12/3/17 Chicago, IL Metro

12/5/17 Detroit, MI The Majestic

12/6/17 Toronto, ON Opera House

12/7/17 Buffalo, NY The Town Ballroom

12/8/17 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place**

12/9/17 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

*Only Kublai Khan + Shattered Sun

**Only Dying Fetus + Twitching Tongues

***Only Dying Fetus, Candiria, + Twitching Tongues

PERSISTENCE TOUR 2018 ? EUROPEAN DATES:

1/18/18 Berlin, Germany Astra Kulturhaus

1/19/1 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli Rondá

1/20/18 Dresden, Germany Eventwerk

1/21/18 Munich, Germany Backstage

1/22/18 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex

1/23/18 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof

1/24/18 Brno, Czech Republic Sono

1/25/18 Lichtenfels, Germany Stadthalle

1/26/18 Torhou, Belgium De House

1/27/18 Oberhausen, Germany Turbinenhalle

1/28/18 London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish