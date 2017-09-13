WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM PREMIERE “MOTHER OWL, FATHER OCEAN”



A duet with Sweden?s Anna Von Hausswolf, the ambient track is a companion to the previously released single ?Angrboda?

Wolves In The Throne Room are mere weeks away from the release of their sixth LP Thrice Woven, and they?ve revealed another track from the 5-track collection. ?Mother Owl, Father Ocean? offers a lull from the album?s Cascadian black metal lean thanks to a lush wall of ambient noise and gauzy vocals from Norwegian singer Anna von Hausswolff. Stream the track today via Metal Hammer.

?Making music with Anna Von Hausswolff was a true gift. When I close my eyes and listen to Anna?s Voice I see the cold grey oceans of the north. It reminds me of the saltwater near my beloved home, and the cold oceans everywhere. Hail to the Icy Waters of this Earth! Hail Anna!? commented Wolves In The Throne Room.

Since their 2002 formation, Wolves In The Throne Room have released over 5 studio albums with hundreds of live performances?reinterpreting black metal through their own prism. Intimately linked to the wild expanse of the Pacific Northwest, their songs explore the hidden world of magic that one accesses through dreams, visions and music. Now, a portal into the dreamworld of Wolves In The Throne Room opens again with their forthcoming sixth LP, Thrice Woven?a glorious return to the blazing and furious Black Metal that they alone can create.

Thrice Woven will be released on September 22 via the band?s own label, Artemisia Records. Catch Wolves In The Throne Room on the road in North America with Pillorian this fall. A full tour itinerary is listed below.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, ON TOUR:

September 29 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

September 30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 2 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

October 3 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

October 5 Houston, TX @ White Oak (downstairs)

October 6 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

October 7 Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

October 9 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

October 10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

October 11 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

October 12 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October 13 Brooklyn, NY @ Villain

October 14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Villain

October 16 Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Ballroom

October 17 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

October 18 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St. Collective

October 20 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

October 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

October 22 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

October 24 Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge

October 25 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

Thrice Woven, Track Listing

Born from the Serpent?s Eye

The Old Ones Are With Us

Angrboda

Mother Owl, Father Ocean

Fires Roar in the Palace of the Moon