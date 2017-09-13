FIREBALL MINISTRY REVS UP THE ROCK IN VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE – “THE ANSWER,”

– AT LOUDWIRE.COM 5TH STUDIO ALBUM, REMEMBER THE STORY, OUT OCT 6TH ON CLEOPATRA RECORDS

September 8, 2017 ? Los Angeles, CA – With only a month to go until the release of their long-awaited, 5th studio album, Southern California?s reverends of rock ?n? roll Fireball Ministry have partnered with Loudwire.com today, to unveil the video for their new single ?The Answer.? The rock anthem is featured on Remember The Story, which debuts on October 6th via Cleopatra Records. Pre-order the album now at iTunes and BandCamp.

Watch the video for ?The Answer? now, exclusively at Loudwire.com: http://bit.ly/2eLzPuD

“We?re really excited to be teaming up again with director Brandon Trost for ?The Answer? video. Brandon most recently worked with [Fireball Ministry vocalist] Jim [Rota] on the latest two Foo Fighters videos as Director of Photography and he has a visionary way of telling stories set to music.” – Fireball Ministry

?The Answer? is Fireball Ministry?s latest track from Remember The Story, and follow up to the previously released song ?Back On Earth.? The band?s first album in nearly seven years delivers their tried and true signature stomp and fuzzy swing with an even broader scope and deeper emotional range. The album mines the depths of loss, pain, and confusion, exorcising demons with the spirited uplift this kind of music best delivers.

The record was produced/mixed by Paul Fig, the engineer behind records from Alice In Chains, Ghost, Deftones and Stone Sour. Sabbath soaked rhythms, Priest worshipping melodies, and no-nonsense Thin Lizzy mayhem collide in the Hollywood, California band, a group that has humbly but confidently flown the flag for rock authenticity since the hard-partying year of 1999.

Pre-order the CD/Vinyl of Remember The Story here: FireballMinistry.cleorecs.com

Fireball Ministry will be performing with Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and more at the Cal Jam 17 Festival on October 7th at Glen Helen Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets are available at https://www.caljamfest.com/. The band has also announced a handful of Southwest dates with Red Fang, including a hometown show at the Troubadour, in Los Angeles on October 28th. Buy tickets at http://fireballministry.com/.

Fireball Ministry Tour Dates:

Oct 7 – San Bernardino, CA – Cal Jam 17 Festival @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct 25 – Long Beach, CA – Alex?s Bar

Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar

Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Remember The Story Tracklist:

End of Our Truth Everything You Wanted Back On Earth The Answer Dying to Win Stop Talking Weaver?s Dawn Remember The Story All For Naught I Don’t Believe a Word

