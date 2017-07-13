Introducing… Makeout



RHODE ISLAND BAND SIGNS TO RISE RECORDS

DEBUT ALBUM THE GOOD LIFE OUT SEPTEMBER 29



Rise Records is pleased to announce the signing of Rhode Island’s MAKEOUT. The pop punk quartet, which has shared arena stages with Blink-182 as well as with Goldfinger and who performed at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival in the UK, will release their debut full-length The Good Life on September 29.

Get to know the band a little bit better by watching the video for “Crazy,” which is the infectious first track to be released from The Good Life.

MAKEOUT are Sam Boxold [vocals, guitar], Tyler Young [guitar], Alex Lofton [bass], and Scott Eckel [drums].

“The record sounds like a party,” says Boxold. “There are so many different influences touching it? That?s the kind of party we like!”

For The Good Life, MAKEOUT worked with multi-platinum producer and songwriter John Feldmann (Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Beartooth). They also wrote and recorded with 5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood, as well as legendary skinsman Travis Barker.

The album is packed to the gills with upbeat and unforgettable anthems with stadium-sized hooks that will take up residence in your brain for days at a time.

The Good Life serves as a high-impact, feel good introduction to the band. The album will surely turn curious listeners into passionate fans.

The Good Life is available for pre-order here.

The Good Life Track Listing

1. “Childish”

2. “Crazy”

3. “Lisa”

4. “Ride it Out”

5. “Open Minded”

6. “You Can’t Blame Me”

7. “Clockwork”

8. “Till We’re Gone”

9. “Salt Lake City”

10. “Secrets”

11. “Where’s My Charger”

12. “Blast Off”