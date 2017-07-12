WAR MACHINE MARKETING INVADES SAN DIEGO COMIC CON

FORMER MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE SINGER GERARD WAY + EX-CENTURY MEDIA ARTIST/RENOWNED ARTIST ANTHONY CLARKSON + MORE TO APPEAR AT WAR MACHINE SDCC BOOTH

HARD-TO-FIND HARD ROCK MEMORABILIA, COLLECTIBLES, AND MERCHANDISE AND FACEBOOK LIVE FLASH SALES TO TAKE PLACE FOR NON-ATTENDEES

BRAND NEW CUSTOM ACTION FIGURES TO BE REVEALED

War Machine Marketing, the company that created the limited edition and much sought-after custom Lemmy Poker Chip keepsakes for the late Motorhead singer’s birthday party at The Whisky A Go Go in L.A. prior to his death, will be taking up residence at San Diego Comic Con next week from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23.

War Machine will be at Booth #1415 and the company has incredible items for those who attend the convention such as limited edition vinyl records, CDs, collectibles, statues and other hard-to-find items.

Not planning to attend? Well, you can still participate in the festivities.

War Machine Marketing will be having Facebook Live Sales and Flash Sales, including limited edition pieces and collectibles at killer prices, for those not in attendance. This includes hard-to-find vinyl, CDS, soundtracks, and more.

At SDCC, War Machine Marketing will display new custom action figures ? their exclusive service? as well as revealing brand new Rick & Morty customs and custom packaging.

There are four musician and artist signings taking place at the booth, as well.

THURSDAY, JULY 20:

Anthony Clarkson

2 to 4pm PT

Anthony Clarkson ?artist/graphic designer for bands like Fear Factory, Devin Townsend Project, Exodus, and more, will appear with exclusive prints, limited to 20 for the day. Other prints and merchandise will be available.

FRIDAY, JULY 21:

Gerard Way

1 to 2pm PT

Gerard Way, the former frontman of multiplatinum band My Chemical Romance and now a singer in his own band, has been a mainstay in the rock world for over 15 years. He is also the creator of the wildly popular Umbrella Academy for Dark Horse Comics and is helming DOOM PATROL for DC Comics. Way will be signing an exclusive poster for SDCC ONLY at the War Machine Marketing booth! This is a ticketed event, with only 200 available.

FRIDAY, JULY 21:

Lights

4 to 5pm PT

Electro-pop sensation Lights has revealed the details of her next project, Skin & Earth, which is an album and comic book series written and illustrated-in-full by the artist herself. The monthly comic book series will kick off just before Comic-Con International. Lights merchandise will be available for sale during the signing.

SATURDAY JULY 22:

Anthony Clarkson

2 to 4pm PT

Clarkson will be signing again with an exclusive print available, limited to 20. Other items will be available.

SUNDAY, JULY 23:

DJ Mystery Skulls

12 to 2pm PT

Masterful EDM artist Mystery Skulls, the adopted stage name for Luis Dubuc, has made a name for himself. His fans typically live within the art, gaming, comic, and cosplay cultures ? in fact, during the last album cycle, a fan-made video for our lead track “Ghost” went viral spawning an entire cosplay frenzy at all his live shows. DJ Mystery Skulls merchandise will be available for sale during the signing.

War Machine Marketing is also a proud sponsor of the 501st Legion party on Saturday night as well as their annual Droid Hunt!