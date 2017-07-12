The JOURNEYS ALTERNATIVE PRESS MUSIC AWARDS

FUELED BY MONSTER ENERGY Move to Playhouse Square!

Main Event MOVED to the KeyBank State Theatre

July 17, 2017 | 7:00 PM | Cleveland, Ohio | KeyBank State Theatre

Due to unforeseen logistical issues, the Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy, previously scheduled at the Quicken Loans Arena on July 17, 2017 , will now be held at the magnificent KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square (1519 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH) on July 17, 2017 . Throughout the past century, the lavishly ornate KeyBank State Theatre – the largest venue in Cleveland’s world-renowned theater district – has hosted iconic sound and screen stars such as Abbott & Costello, Fred Astaire and Judy Garland, and theater productions of massive shows such as Disney’s The Lion King and Phantom of the Opera. The move to KeyBank State Theatre will allow 2017’s main event to shine in an authentic award show atmosphere.

All previous purchases for the show will be honored at KeyBank State Theatre. Ticket buyers – please check your Flash Seats account beginning Thursday, July 13, 2017 after noon ET for your new seat location. Every effort will be made to give ticket buyers an equivalent or greater ticket location. For detailed information on updated ticketing and VIP options/specifics, please visit this FAQ link.

Alternative Press Founder and CEO Mike Shea states, “We’re really excited to be holding the 2017 APMAs in the grand KeyBank State Theatre. For fans, the show experience will now feel more like the Oscars and Tony Awards, which are also held in theaters. Fans will be so much closer to their favorite artists and the whole night will now have a feeling of grandeur and even more excitement with a more intimate vibe. The show is completely sold out, so now fans can watch the APMAs for free, live, on July 17 via Amazon and Twitch, on practically any device, worldwide.”

Although the main event is now sold out, fans around the world can watch the show live from anywhere! The APMAs will broadcast live starting at 7 p.m. ET ( 4 p.m. PT ) at https://music.amazon.com/ apmas on mobile phones, Macs and PCs, as well as globally on Amazon Music's official Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic via all devices where the Twitch app is available including the Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Chromecast, Fire TV and Nvidia Shield. To watch the APMAs on your TV, download the Twitch app from your TV's app store. Open the Twitch app and search for "amazonmusic." You can also watch the APMAs via the Twitch platforms on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Chromecast, Fire TV and Nvidia Shield. For a complete list of platforms go to https://www.twitch.tv/p/ platforms

Before the main event, the red carpet-brought to you by Monster Energy, Journeys and PRS Guitars-will stream live on Alternative Press‘ Facebook starting at 3:30 p.m. ET . Radio personality and host of Idobi Radio’s The Gunz Show, Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman, and New Years Day‘s commanding frontwoman, Ash Costello, will be your hosts.

Don't miss APMAs Fan Day, brought to you by Monster Energy and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 . This free event is open to the public and will take place on the Rock Hall Live stage powered by PNC and Klipsch Audio mainstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (1100 Rock & Roll Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44114). It includes a special free concert featuring 2017 APMAs nominees and 2016 Best Breakthrough Band award winners State Champs (Best Music Video, Derek DiScanio for Best Vocalist, Ryan Scott Graham for Best Bassist), Broadside (Best Underground Band) along with brooding electro-pop outfit Colours and up-and-coming pop-punk delegations Carousel Kings and Sleep On It. APMAs Fan Day will also include an "LGBTQ In Music" panel with APMAs Icon Award recipient/Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, pioneering transgendered metal vocalist Mina Caputo of Life Of Agony and PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn, with more panelists to be announced. Grace also will be signing copies of her book, Tranny: Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout, which was named as one of Billboard's "100 Greatest Music Books of All Time." For more information on the Rock Hall and its exhibits, visit rockhall.com

The party doesn't stop when the APMAs end! Following the main event, Mahall's in Lakewood (13200 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107) will host the EMO NITE X APMAS party for fans. From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. , fans can rock out with special guests and perfect-party throwers EMO NITE LA. This event is open to all ages, and anyone who is familiar with Emo Nite knows to expect some star-studded appearances. Don't miss your chance to party with your favorite artists: Tickets are available now at altpress.com/emonite

This year's exciting main event will feature amazing performances by All Time Low, Against Me!, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Bone Thugs, Korn, Machine Gun Kelly, New Years Day, Nothing More, ONE OK ROCK, Pierce The Veil, Plain White T's, PUNK GOES POP LIVE! spotlighting surprise performances from various artists featured on Fearless Records' Punk Goes Pop Vol. 7 (out July 14; digital and physical pre-orders are available here ), Sleeping With Sirens, Waterparks and an epic group drum performance featuring Adrian Young (DREAMCAR, No Doubt) vs. Frank Zummo (Sum 41, Street Drum Corps) and a secret special guest you will not want to miss.

Black Veil Brides frontman, Andy Black mastermind and star of the upcoming film American Satan, Andy Biersack will bring his love of comedy to life as this year’s host. Biersack is nominated for Album Of The Year for his debut solo effort The Shadow Side and Song Of The Year for his dancefloor anthem, “We Don’t Have To Dance.”

In addition, viewers can expect to see appearances from Patty Walters of As It Is, Attila, Avatar, Ollie Baxxter of Broadside, Chad I Ginsburg of CKY, Creeper, Dance Gavin Dance, Grayscale, Gwar, I Prevail, I See Stars, Jeffree Star, Juliet Simms, LIGHTS, PVRIS, SWMRS, Starset, State Champs, Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour, Sleep On It, Sum 41, Jayden Panesso of Sylar, Too Close To Touch, John Floreani of Trophy Eyes, William Control, Jayden Seeley of With Confidence and Dan “Soupy” Campbell of the Wonder Years and more!

Visit www.altpress.com/apmas for constant show updates!