The Countdown Continues! EUROPE Releases 60 sec Clip for new Boxset

The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live At The Roundhouse

Out July 21, 2017 |

Pre-Order Here



With only 10 days to go, on July 21, 2017, Swedish classic rock icons EUROPE will share their unique 30th Anniversary performance of The Final Countdown from London’s legendary Roundhouse with fans everywhere. The band’s new limited edition audio/video release, The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live at the Roundhouse, celebrates the multi-platinum album’s triple-decade success.

Take a look at a newly released 60 second trailer here: https://youtu.be/_UM0uSUbK8Q

The DVD and audio CD versions are available for pre-order here: http://smarturl.it/EUROPE_TFC_30TH-DVD

A limited-edition box set containing BluRay & audio CD’s together with double vinyl disc set, tour laminate, satin scarf and 40 page photo book will be available beginning in early September. Pre-order the box set and BluRay versions here: http://smarturl.it/TFC_30th_BOXSET

The band played the album in its sequential entirety at a series of selected cities in 2016, with London’s most historically venerated venue playing host to an exceptionally special night on November 12, 2016, which was captured by Patric Ullaeus from rEvolver Film Company AB for this set. Preceding the landmark event described above, fans were also treated to a live performance of Europe’s latest album War of Kings, a release which re-established Europe as one of the top classic rock bands in the world.

This release concludes an exciting and emotional revisiting of The Final Countdown, with the band recording a brand-new album to follow up War of Kings at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

EUROPE is on the road now overseas. Visit www.europetheband.com/tour-dates for a full listing.

Stay tuned for more news from EUROPE – always!

