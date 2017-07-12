U.S. Tour with SCALE THE SUMMIT and THE FINE CONSTANT Begins August 2

Wall Of Sound expands and destroys any conventional notions of instrumental music. The album was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice in Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Pre-orders can be found here: http://smarturl.it/ MartyFriedman

Once again, MARTY FRIEDMAN assembled an incredible and diverse group of musicians to record and guest on Wall Of Sound. His core recording band is made up of Anup Sastry, a modern whiz kid sharing drum duties with uber-veteran Gregg Bissonette, and Japanese musician Kiyoshi – who is undisputedly one of the most aggressive bassists on earth. Guests include Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining lends his voice to the only non-instrumental track on the album.

Wall Of Sound will be available on all digital platforms, compact disc and comes in five limited edition LP color variants:

White Black Swirl LP – 300 Worldwide

Clear Black Smoke LP – 100 Worldwide

Glow in The Dark LP – 100 Worldwide

Clear Black Swirl LP – European retail exclusive, 100 Europe only

White LP – US indie retail exclusive, 200 US only

MARTY FRIEDMAN will begin a headlining run on August 2 in Philadelphia, PA. Support comes from Houston’s top progressive outfit, Scale the Summit, along with Madison, WI’s incendiary power trio, The Fine Constant. See below for all upcoming tour dates:

Marty Friedman – Wall of Sound Tour 2017

w/ Special Guests Scale The Summit and The Fine Constant

8/02 The Foundry at the Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

8/03 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

8/04 Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

8/05 Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

8/06 Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD

8/08 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH

8/09 Diesel, Chesterfield, MI

8/10 Reggie’s Rock Club, Chicago, IL

8/11 Studio B at the Skyway, Minneapolis, MN

8/12 Sokol Underground, Omaha, NE

8/13 Fubar, St, Louis, MO

8/16 Scout Bar, Houston, TX

8/17 The Rock Box, San Antonio, TX

8/18 Trees, Dallas, TX

8/19 Tower Theater, Oklahoma, OK

8/20 The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

8/23 Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO

8/24 Launchpad, Albuquerque, NM

8/25 The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

8/26 The Whisky, Los Angeles, CA

8/27 The Parish @ HOB, Anaheim, CA

8/28 Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA

About MARTY FRIEDMAN:

MARTY FRIEDMAN has received dozens of platinum and gold awards from throughout the globe and continually pushes the boundaries of music as is heard to new levels on Wall Of Sound. Fluent in Japanese, Friedman currently resides in Tokyo where he is a constant fixture on Japanese television (appearing on hundreds of network programs, musical and non-musical, and as the face of long running campaigns for Fanta/Coca Cola, Sumitomo Bank, Suntory etc.), in addition to appearing in major motion pictures. He is also the author of two hardcover books in Japanese detailing his unusual views on the current Japanese music scene, as well as two best-selling manga-related books, which are both in their eighth editions now. Friedman has not only held top charting positions with his own albums in Japan, but has also collaborated on and produced several chart topping hits.

MARTY FRIEDMAN was recently appointed a Japanese Heritage Ambassador by the Japanese Government Ministry of Cultural Affairs to promote the country`s upcoming Olympic games. He is currently filming a documentary, and his biography is set to be published soon.