Second Video Single for LA’s Powerflo, Out NOW!!!

POWERFLO PREMIERES NEW VIDEO “WHERE I STAY”

VIA MASS APPEAL TODAY

SELF-TITLED DEBUT OUT NOW; POWERFLO FEATURES MEMBERS OF CYPRESS HILL, BIOHAZARD, EX-FEAR FACTORY, DOWNSET, WORST

Powerflo‘s Sen Dog commented, “The video is a look into the car and motorcycle cultures in the Los Angeles area where some of the most recognized low riders, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and tattoo artists have helped bring these worlds to light. The video is a great representation of the city we love and call home”. “Where I Stay” is featured on the band’s debut self-titled album which was just released via New Damage Records. POWERFLO charted #15 on the Hard Rock chart, #17 on the Heatseekers chart and #54 on the Indie chart, respectively. The band is currently on the road for a short run of west coast dates supporting P.O.D. Please see below for remaining tour dates. (New York, NY) – Powerflo’s brand new video for “Where I Stay” is having its exclusive worldwide premiere via Mass Appeal today. The video is a love letter to the band’s hometown of Los Angeles and its alternative cultures. Of the new video,‘s Sen Dog commented, “The video is a look into the car and motorcycle cultures in the Los Angeles area where some of the most recognized low riders, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and tattoo artists have helped bring these worlds to light. The video is a great representation of the city we love and call home”. “Where I Stay” is featured on the band’s debut self-titled album which was just released via New Damage Records. POWERFLO charted #15 on the Hard Rock chart, #17 on the Heatseekers chart and #54 on the Indie chart, respectively. The band is currently on the road for a short run of west coast dates supporting P.O.D. Please see below for remaining tour dates.

POWERFLO is receiving rave reviews with Alternative Revolt declaring “Watch out world, there’s a new power band in town…The music is epic, but it is also raw and ultra heavy”. Powerflo has already been covered in other tastemaker media as well – Metal Injection, Loudwire, Blabbermouth, Brave Words, Metal Insider and more. Their song “Resistance” is now a theme song of WWE NXT. The band’s recent show at The Viper Room in Los Angeles garnered stellar feedback with SMN News declaring, “…these guys took the stage hostage…This is no flash in the pants, one and done all-star super group…it was 50 + minutes of the epitome of beastmode…”

Melding hip-hop, metal, punk, and rock into a potent offering, Powerflo lives up to its name. The vision of Grammy-Award-nominated multiplatinum Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog, downset guitarist Rogelio “Roy” Lozano, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei, ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, and Worst drummer Fernando Schaefer, Powerflo draws on their powerhouse resume to collectively smash boundaries with POWERFLO. The album is produced by Billy Graziadei and Josh Lynch, mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Godsmack, Papa Roach, Helmet) and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Halford, Adrenaline Mob) at Maor Applebaum Mastering.

The origins of Powerflo can be traced back over more than two decades as the members of the band would collaborate on numerous occasions. In addition to both Cypress Hill and Biohazard appearing on the landmark platinum-selling Judgment Night Soundtrack, Sen Dog delivered a cameo on Biohazard’s STATE OF THE WORLD ADDRESS in 1993, while Christian both guested on Cypress Hill’s chart-topping 2000 double-album SKULLS & BONES, which Roy also guested on, and 2001’s STONE RAIDERS in addition to performing with the group countless times. In 2015, longtime friend Roy played demos for Sen on a ride to the airport. The music immediately spoke to the rapper and thus Powerflowas born.

Powerflo tour dates in support of P.O.D.:

JULY

11 Bakersfield, CA Bryders

12 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

13 Tempe, AZ Marquee

14 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

AUGUST

4 San Diego, CA House Of Blues