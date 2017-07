Exclusive Interview With Corey Taylor of Stone Sour

Driven:

An Exclusive Interview With Corey Taylor of Stone Sour

Catch Stone Sour at Chicago Open Air This Sunday, July 16

and This Fall at Louder Than Life, Monster Energy Houston Open Air,

and Monster Energy Aftershock

In advance of this weekend?s Chicago Open Air festival, producers Danny Wimmer Presents have released an exclusive Driven video interview with Corey Taylor of Stone Sour, talking about what drives him.

Watch Driven with Corey Taylor of Stone Sour here:

https://www.facebook.com/dannywimmer.presents/videos/1351550021560166/

You can see Stone Sour at the following Danny Wimmer Presents festivals:

Chicago Open Air ? Sunday, July 16 (www.ChicagoOpenAir.com)

Louder Than Life ? Sunday, October 1 (www.LouderThanLifeFestival.com)

Monster Energy Houston Open Air ? Sunday, October 15 (www.HoustonOpenAir.com)

Monster Energy Aftershock ? Saturday, October 21 (www.AftershockConcert.com)