SKID ROW REVIEWS/PICS

1989 for me was a great year musically. Not only was I recording in my first band, but spent some time in England attending school and saw many a great concert, met a lot of great people, and lived life. I was able to see a young band from NJ play at Wembley Arena opening for MOTLEY CRUE and also saw them headline the Sold Out Hammersmith Odeon where they were joined by LEMMY (MOTORHEAD) to play Train Kept A Rollin as well as being joined on stage by STEVE HARRIS (IRON MAIDEN) to play Wrathchild. Yes, I am speaking of SKID ROW!

Tonight, as bassist RACHEL BOLAN put it from the stage, it was an honor to be playing with ALICE COOPER. Aside from only playing 2 songs from their sophomore album, and their RAMONES cover of Psychotherapy, the rest of the songs were from their debut. I do believe that record made a statement for the band and the songs hold true today. And after the first song, Slave To The Grind, from the photo pit I motioned to DAVE SABO (guitars) that they made a good choice with new singer ZP THEART as he carries himself well on stage and his vocal chords are still in tip top shape and can hit those high notes as needed. Not to mention, the vocalists after BAZ were not up to snuff in my eyes. The band itself was thankful for their fans, the memories, and those who challenged the 100 degree weather to catch their early set.

Enjoy the photos below!

