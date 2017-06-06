AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL 2017 LINEUP ANNOUNCED

The highly-anticipated music lineup has been announced for Monster Energy Aftershock–California’s biggest rock festival–Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at Discovery Park, near downtown Sacramento, CA.



Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Marilyn Manson, and Mastodon top a bill of more than 35 artists performing on three stages. Tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock go on sale Friday, June 9 at Noon PT (see below for details).



Maynard James Keenan says, “I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A Perfect Circle. Join us for a celebratory glass or three at the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden all weekend long.”



Marilyn Manson says, “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”



The daily music lineup for Monster Energy Aftershock is as follows:



Saturday, October 21: Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Gojira, Highly Suspect, Eagles of Death Metal, Tech N9ne, August Burns Red, Anti-Flag, Nothing More, Deap Vally, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Code Orange, Greta Van Fleet, While She Sleeps, Bleeker



Sunday, October 22: Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, In This Moment, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice & Men, Suicidal Tendencies, Steel Panther, Beartooth, Starset, Fozzy, Power Trip, New Years Day, DED, Black Map, Them Evils



Monster Energy Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents explains, “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America. We continue to push the limits this year with Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne, along with artists like A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Rise Against, Highly Suspect, Gojira and more.” He adds, “After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn?t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Garden back to Aftershock where it all began.”



Single day and weekend tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock will be available at aftershockconcert.com starting on Friday, June 9 at Noon PT. Tickets and VIP packages start at the following prices. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save, as ticket prices will increase in the coming weeks.



Weekend General Admission: $149.50

Weekend VIP: $279.50

Single Day GA: $84.50

Single Day VIP: $154.50



A limited number of GA ticket 4-packs and Zippo VIP 2-packs will also be available starting June 9. Discounted online hotel rates will be available through Curadora. Visit aftershockconcert.com for details.



Monster Energy Aftershock is again offering a Park & Ride shuttle program, as parking at Discovery Park is extremely limited. Each Park & Ride ticket includes parking at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle directly to the festival site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to carpool to Sleep Train Arena and save. A very limited number of premium parking spots in the Natomas Corporate Center lot directly across from Discovery Park are available for purchase. For all pricing and more details, visit http://aftershockconcert.com.



Here are the preliminary lists of Monster Energy Aftershock partner experiences, as well as food and beverages:



Monster Energy Experience: Monster Energy will be keeping all fans fueled up and ready to rock by offering free sampling on their Monster Energy viewing deck. Enjoy Monster Energy drinks from one of the best seats in the house. Make sure to check back throughout the festival for a schedule of Monster Energy?s interactive artist experiences.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort VIP Lounge: VIP tickets include: VIP entrance lanes into venue; shaded VIP hang area with seating for dining and video screens featuring live feed from main stages; VIP-only viewing area of main stage; upgraded food and drink selections (for additional purchase); dedicated VIP restrooms; and commemorative Aftershock laminate.



Caduceus Wine Garden: This wine garden will highlight Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts TOOL, A Perfect Circle, and PUSCIFER. Having already dove headfirst into this venture, Maynard found out from a distant relative that wine making is in his blood. His Great Grandfather, “Spirito” Marzo, had vineyards and made wine in Venaus, Italy, just North of Turino in Piemonte.

The Music Experience: The Music Experience features all the elements that are involved in making music in a professional band setting. The interactive exhibit features guitars, basses, amps, drums, keyboards, and electronic gear that are used by today’s most popular bands. After laying your hands on the hottest equipment available, you will walk away feeling like a rock star and you may even see one there, too! Come and meet your favorite band members from the festival at the Music Experience Tent. You can win free amps, free guitars and get tons of other free stuff, as well.

Heavy Grass: Heavy Grass is the loudest weed brand in the world. Make sure to look for the giant weed leaf to find the Heavy Grass tent where you can check out new premium weed products and merchandise. In the meantime, if you’re living in California, call your local dispensary and ask for Heavy Grass!



Take Me Home: Take Me Home (TMH) has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001. TMH was founded as an animal rights advocacy foundation saving orphaned animals and striving to end animal overpopulation. TMH works in conjunction with shelters and rescues throughout California and beyond to help save animals on death row, on the streets, or in unsafe living conditions. Stop by their booth for custom gear and contribute to a great cause.

Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live: The Dyin 2 Live Dreams Program is a wish-granting organization whose purpose is to try and enrich the lives of those fighting cancer by offering them an experience that will bring hope and inspiration to their lives. In doing this, we hope it can help give them a chance to forget, even if it’s only for a day what they are battling. Through our extensive network of friends, supporters, and affiliates, we are able to reach out to individuals and present them with one of a kind experiences and opportunities that arise. We feel a Dyin 2 Live Dream can offer a source of inspiration for those undergoing difficult medical treatments and be a positive force that offers a life-changing impact not only on them, but also the family to overcome their obstacles. If you are currently fighting cancer or know of someone in the fight who could benefit from a Dyin 2 Live Dream, please submit your story and tell us why and how a Dyin 2 Live day would help. Also, anyone interested in being a supporter, volunteer, or donor, please contact us at mywish@dyin2live.org.

Juxtapoz Make Your Mark: This interactive graffiti art installation will showcase multiple live demonstrations and will allow Aftershock artists and fans the chance to add to the exhibit.



In 2016, Monster Energy Aftershock celebrated its fifth year with a sold-out crowd of 50,000 over two days in California?s capital city. With 35 bands on three stages, Monster Energy Aftershock?s genre-spanning lineup was packed with rock and metal legends, newcomers, and rising stars.



Monster Energy Aftershock’s economic impact to the Sacramento region exceeds $10 million. As part of its commitment to the Sacramento community, last year Monster Energy Aftershock made a $10,000 donation to Stanford Settlement in the Natomas area to support youth programs and other neighborhood services. In addition, festivalgoers contributed approximately $40,000 to charities including Take Me Home Animal Rescue and Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live. Aftershock partnered with Sacramento Parks to create awareness about water safety via the 2016 “Life Looks Good On You” campaign as well.



Monster Energy Aftershock is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, a producer of some of the biggest rock festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Louder Than Life, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy Fort Rock, Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, Chicago Open Air, Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, Northern Invasion, Houston Open Air, and more.



Sponsors for Monster Energy Aftershock include: Monster Energy, Coors Light, The Music Experience, Thunder Valley, Take Me Home, Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live, Heavy Grass, BlackCraft Cult, El Jimador, Ace of Spades, Roadrunner Records, Century Media, Razor & Tie, Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, and Juxtapoz.





About Danny Wimmer Presents: Since 1993, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. DWP will continue to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which includes Rock On The Range, Monster Energy Aftershock, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, Louder Than Life, Chicago Open Air and Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, Bourbon & Beyond, among others.

About Monster Energy: Most companies spend their money on ad agencies, TV commercials, radio spots and billboards to tell you how good their products are. At Monster Energy, we chose none of the above. Instead we support the scene, our bands, our athletes and our fans. We back athletes so they can make a career out of their passion. We promote concert tours, so our favorite bands can visit your hometown. We celebrate with our fans and riders by throwing parties and making the coolest events we can think of a reality.

