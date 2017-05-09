Stand Up and Shout 3rd Annual Ride for Ronnie

Sunday May 7, 2017 in normally sunny SoCal was anything but!! Thunder & lightning, hail, rain, wind, and even snow, bookended an otherwise amazing day of thundering horsepower, shining chrome, leather, rock n roll, and of course cancer awareness.

For the 3rd year now, Wendy Dio and all those who knew and loved Ronnie James Dio, gathered some of the most well known rockers & actors from the past 30 years, to bring awareness to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout (SUAS) Cancer Fund. The event/ride began at the Glendale Harley Davison Shop and continued, by police escort to Los Encino?s Park in Encino.

Some of the faces that rode in by either 2 wheels or more, were the likes of Lita Ford, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, past and present members of DIO, including Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, Jeff Pilson, Lynch Mob, Adler?s All Stars, and crowd favorites ?members? of the Sons of Anarchy, amongst many others.

On a personal note? High School Bucket List? Eddie Money CHECK!!! It was a family affair being back by his sons and daughter. Money played his hits and even had his son do an original

Wendy was so polite and willing to take pictures with anyone and will talk about her team of cancer beaters.

During the concert on the lawn, Eddie Trunk MC?d and hosted a number of silent auctions, which included a jacket that Eddie Money wore on tour, a guitar signed by current, late and past members of Great White.

Wendy Dio is a co-founded the Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund it begun after the death of Ronnie in 2010, from stomach cancer. Education, research, and prevention are the primary goals of the organization.

I was fortunate enough to do the bowling event last year and look forward to attending and bringing attention to this worth while cause in the future? It?s worth the price of admission? Seeing all these great acts in one small space, doesn?t happen every day? Kill Cancer Y?All!!!