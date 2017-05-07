AN INTERVIEW WITH TJ FROM THE NEARLY DEADS
Tags: ep > PLEDGE MUSIC > THE NEARLY DEADS
It’s a Sunday afternoon and after a mixup with city/venue, I get some phone time with THERESA JEANE (aka TJ), frontwoman for THE NEARLY DEADS. We speak about her college educated music background, lemon desserts, the upcoming Pledge Music driven EP, and Fried Chicken.
Enjoy our audio interview – complete with no commercial interruptions!
http://www.youtube.com/smnnews
Subscribe to SMN’s YouTube Channel
THE HARDROCKCORE