ZAKK SABBATH: Black Sabbath Cover Band Led By Guitarist/Vocalist Zakk Wylde To Release Limited Live In Detroit LP Via Southern Lord; “War Pigs” Video Clip Posted + Preorders Available

ZAKK SABBATH, the Black Sabbath all-star cover band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bl’ast!) will release the limited edition Live In Detroit LP via Southern Lord Recordings on June 16th .

Live In Detroit are available starting TODAY via Southern Lord at Preorders forare available starting TODAY via Southern Lord at THIS LOCATION

The three tracks comprising Live In Detroit were captured at the band’s thundering performance at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan on October 28th, 2016. Southern Lord will release Live In Detroit as a one time, vinyl-only pressing in multiple color variants. Additionally, the band will have the Live In Detroit LP available for purchase throughout their upcoming tour (see dates below).

Check out the music video for “War Pigs,” directed by Justin Reich, RIGHT HERE

Live In Detroit Track Listing:

Side A

1. War Pigs (13:25)

Side B

2. Supernaut (4:57)

3. Fairies Wear Boots (7:33)

ZAKK SABBATH will embark upon their first ever US headlining tour next month, paying tribute to heavy metal’s most important band of all time. The month-long trek will commence on May 18th and run through June 17th with included stops at this year’s Rock On The Range and Rocklahoma. See all confirmed dates below.

ZAKK SABBATH:

5/18/2017 The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

5/19/2017 The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY SOLD OUT

5/20/2017 BB&T Pavilion @ WMMR BBQ – Camden, NJ

5/21/2017 MAPFRE Stadium @ Rock On The Range – Columbus, OH

5/23/2017 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

5/25/2017 Warehouse Live Studio – Houston, TX

5/26/2017 Gas Monkey Live – Dallas, TX w/ The Sword

5/27/2017 Catch The Fever Festival Grounds @ Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK

5/28/2017 Fubar – St. Louis, MO

5/30/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN SOLD OUT

5/31/2017 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

6/02/2017 Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

6/03/2017 KQRC’s Rockfest – Kansas City, MO

6/04/2017 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

6/06/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA

6/07/2017 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

6/08/2017 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR SOLD OUT

6/09/2017 Riverview Ranch @ 40th Annual Redwood Run – Piercy, CA

6/10/2017 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

6/17/2017 El Rey – Los Angeles, CA

