FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY ANNOUNCE HEADLINING TOUR TOMBS + MOON TOOTH TO SUPPORT THE GREAT COLLAPSE OUT NOW

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY ANNOUNCE HEADLINING TOUR

TOMBS + MOON TOOTH TO SUPPORT

THE GREAT COLLAPSE OUT NOW

Photo: Bobby Bates

April 18, 2017 — FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY have announced The Great Collapse North American tour in continued support of their new LP of the same name. Support will come from TOMBS andMOON TOOTH. Dates kick off in early June and stretch through the first week in July. Tickets will go on sale Friday 4/21.

“We’re happy to announce The Great Collapse North American tour,” says vocalist Joe Badolato. “Tombs and Moon Tooth are sick live bands, and make for a fun mixed bill. A little different than our normal touring partners, but we’re excited to play for some new fans. Lots of new songs on this one, and a few old ones we haven’t pulled out in years.”

Fit For An Autopsy released The Great Collapse on March 17, 2017 via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music in North America and SPV overseas. Initial sales of the album landed the band on a variety of Billboard charts, some of which the first time in the band’s career.The Great Collapse debuted at #6 Hard Music, #9 Indie, #16 Rock and #47 Current Top 200.

Artist Adam Burke was tapped to create the visually stunning cover art seen below.

The Great Collapse is the the band’s fourth full length record, continuing the momentum gained from a solid 200+ days of worldwide touring backing the buzz-worthy release of Absolute Hope Absolute Hell in late 2015, as well The Depression Sessions, a split release with The Acacia Strain and Thy Art Is Murder in 2016.

The crushing music of Fit For An Autopsy is for any fan of extreme metal, as it?s devoid of preachy politics or grandstanding soapboxing, but its sound and fury is absolutely unflinching in purpose. The band expertly blends excessive-force fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events. Their fourth album, The Great Collapse, doesn?t waste time with fantasy bullshit or cliché gore horror. Fit For An Autopsy are metal guys, to be certain, but they grew up in the hardcore scene. They embrace the responsibility to put as much devoted purpose into their lyrics and message as they do into their dense, heady, songs, forging a magnificently powerful new post-deathcore.

The crushing music of Fit For An Autopsy is for any fan of extreme metal, as it?s devoid of preachy politics or grandstanding soapboxing, but its sound and fury is absolutely unflinching in purpose. The band expertly blends excessive-force fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events. Their fourth album, The Great Collapse, doesn?t waste time with fantasy bullshit or cliché gore horror. Fit For An Autopsy are metal guys, to be certain, but they grew up in the hardcore scene. They embrace the responsibility to put as much devoted purpose into their lyrics and message as they do into their dense, heady, songs, forging a magnificently powerful new post-deathcore.

The crushing music of Fit For An Autopsy is for any fan of extreme metal, as it?s devoid of preachy politics or grandstanding soapboxing, but its sound and fury is absolutely unflinching in purpose. The band expertly blends excessive-force fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events. Their fourth album, The Great Collapse, doesn?t waste time with fantasy bullshit or cliché gore horror. Fit For An Autopsy are metal guys, to be certain, but they grew up in the hardcore scene. They embrace the responsibility to put as much devoted purpose into their lyrics and message as they do into their dense, heady, songs, forging a magnificently powerful new post-deathcore.

http://eonemusic.us7.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=ff72eda3a1f266dc3e4a81e8e&id=4eda2c8f5d&e=517bf0afea

http://eonemusic.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ff72eda3a1f266dc3e4a81e8e&id=c8cdca5e62&e=517bf0afea

Fit For An Autopsy are one of the most brutally destructive bands of their generation, and ?The Great Collapse? does not disappoint!? – METALSUCKS

?’The Great Collapse’ continues FFAA?s rampage with fervor, lamenting the state of our world with each track.? REVOLVER

“‘The Great Collapse’ is not just the best album that Fit for an Autopsy has put out to date, it?s also already in the running for deathcore album of the year.” HEAVY BLOG IS HEAVY

“With ‘The Great Collapse,’ they have produced an album so fucking good, no one will be able to ignore them or deny that they have grown into one of the stellar bands on the scene today.” SKULL N BONES 5/5

1. Hydra

2. Heads Will Hang

3. Black Mammoth

4. Terraform

5. Iron Moon

6. When The Bulbs Burn Out

7. Too Late

8. Empty Still

9. Spiral