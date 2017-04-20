ARCADEA (MASTODON, ZRUDA, WITHERED) SIGN WITH RELAPSE RECORDS;

Thursday, April 20, 2017

NEW ALBUM OUT JUNE 16TH

April 19, 2017
? Los Angeles, CA – Hailing from the fringes of the cosmos, Arcadea, will make their arrival known in 2017 with a debut, self-titled album due out on June 16th. Today, the synth/psych band has announced they have inked a deal with Relapse Records to release the record. Pre-orders and new music will be announced in the coming weeks.
Stream Arcadea?s previously released song ?Gas Giant? now at https://youtu.be/Y36PqRQ3Jc0.
Arcadea was born when drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor (Mastodon) teamed up with upside-down guitarist & keyboardist Core Atoms (Zruda) to create a synth-laden progressive, heavy psych band. Adding guitarist Raheem Amlani (Withered) on synth, the three recorded their visionary,10 song synth odyssey at Orange Peel Studios in Atlanta, GA. The self-titled debut record will see its release via Relapse Records this June.
Unlike their other bands, Arcadea uses only keyboards in a unique blend of crushing, organic drums and psychedelic synthesizers. The music is at once electronic but not electronica, synthetic but not processed, heavy but not metal.
The album envisions a future 5 billion years from now, where the impending collision of galaxies creates a new order of planets. Where cold, distant moons pledge alliance to new suns and expanding gas giants implode into black holes. Ancient drones, forever adrift, record toxic tales of love between dying stars. Where lifeforms in suspended animation, dream among the ice rings of Saturn and cosmic war wages among gods and planets. It is in this universe that Arcadea reign supreme as the last surviving space wizards since the final extinction.
