SUPERJOINT Kicks Off Part Two Of Their Caught Up In The Gears Tour This Friday; Additional Dates Confirmed + Band To Play Metal Maya In October
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Tags: Philip H. Anselmo > Superjoint
The anticipated second leg of SUPERJOINT’s Caught Up In The Gears US live takeover will commence this Friday, April 21st in San Antonio, Texas. The eighteen-date journey will work its way west, coming to a close on May 14th in Dallas, Texas. Support will again be provided by Motor City thrashers Battlecross and noise rock eccentrics/Housecore labelmates Child Bite, also of Detroit, who both trekked out with the band during the first leg of the tour in January. VIP meet & greet packages will be available via the Housecore Store at THIS LOCATION. Keep your eyes peeled and see all confirmed performances below.
Comments SUPERJOINT frontman Philip H. Anselmo, “It is our pleasure to be playing a show near you this April and May with Battlecross and Child Bite. Come as you are, bring a guest, spread the word! Let the generations unite! So much love to all the incredibly awesome SUPERJOINT fans out there!”
In related news, SUPERJOINT will appear at the first annual Metal Maya event, a four-day all-inclusive heavy metal destination festival vacation from October 29th – November 2nd at the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, just south of Cancun in the paradise of Puerto Morelos on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The band will play alongside the likes of Anthrax, Overkill, Metal Allegiance, Death Angel, Crowbar, and many more.
SUPERJOINT w/ Battlecross, Child Bite:
4/21/2017 Alamo City Music Hall – San Antonio, TX [tickets]
4/22/2017 Jake’s Backroom – Lubbock, TX [tickets]
4/23/2017 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM [tickets]
4/25/2017 Marquee Theater – Tempe, AZ [tickets]
4/26/2017 Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV [tickets]
4/27/2017 Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA [tickets]
4/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
4/30/2017 Slim’s – San Fransico, CA [tickets]
5/02/2017 El Corazon – Seattle, WA [tickets]
5/03/2017 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR [tickets]
5/05/2017 Pub Station – Bilings, MT [tickets]
5/06/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID [tickets]
5/07/2017 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO [tickets]
5/09/2017 Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO [tickets]
5/10/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [ticket]
5/12/2017 The Cotilion – Wichita, KS [tickets]
5/13/2017 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK [tickets]
5/14/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX [tickets]
10/29 – 11/02/2017 Metal Maya – Puerto Morelos, MX [info]