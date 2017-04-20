SUPERJOINT Kicks Off Part Two Of Their Caught Up In The Gears Tour This Friday; Additional Dates Confirmed + Band To Play Metal Maya In October

Thursday, April 20, 2017

The anticipated second leg of SUPERJOINT’s Caught Up In The Gears US live takeover will commence this Friday, April 21st in San Antonio, Texas. The eighteen-date journey will work its way west, coming to a close on May 14th in Dallas, Texas. Support will again be provided by Motor City thrashers Battlecross and noise rock eccentrics/Housecore labelmates Child Bite, also of Detroit, who both trekked out with the band during the first leg of the tour in January. VIP meet & greet packages will be available via the Housecore Store at THIS LOCATION. Keep your eyes peeled and see all confirmed performances below.

 Comments SUPERJOINT frontman Philip H. Anselmo, “It is our pleasure to be playing a show near you this April and May with Battlecross and Child Bite. Come as you are, bring a guest, spread the word! Let the generations unite! So much love to all the incredibly awesome SUPERJOINT fans out there!”

 In related news, SUPERJOINT will appear at the first annual Metal Maya event, a four-day all-inclusive heavy metal destination festival vacation from October 29th – November 2nd at the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, just south of Cancun in the paradise of Puerto Morelos on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The band will play alongside the likes of Anthrax, Overkill, Metal Allegiance, Death Angel, Crowbar, and many more.

SUPERJOINT w/ Battlecross, Child Bite:
4/21/2017 Alamo City Music Hall – San Antonio, TX [tickets]
4/22/2017 Jake’s Backroom – Lubbock, TX [tickets]
4/23/2017 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM [tickets]
4/25/2017 Marquee Theater – Tempe, AZ [tickets]
4/26/2017 Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV [tickets]
4/27/2017 Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA [tickets]
4/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]
4/30/2017 Slim’s – San Fransico, CA [tickets]
5/02/2017 El Corazon – Seattle, WA [tickets]
5/03/2017 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR [tickets]
5/05/2017 Pub Station – Bilings, MT [tickets]
5/06/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID [tickets]
5/07/2017 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO [tickets]
5/09/2017 Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO [tickets]
5/10/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [ticket]
5/12/2017 The Cotilion – Wichita, KS [tickets]
5/13/2017 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK [tickets]
5/14/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX [tickets]
End Tour
10/29 – 11/02/2017 Metal Maya – Puerto Morelos, MX [info]
 
SUPERJOINT will be touring in support of their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application full-length.  The record, which Loudwire crowned, a raw exercise in riffing devastation and swirling, erratic tempo shifts,” is SUPERJOINT‘s first proper studio offering in over a decade. Recorded at the famed Nodferatu’s Lair, produced by SUPERJOINT co-founder Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Arson Anthem etc.) and Stephen Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole, etc.), and mastered by Scott Hull (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer) at Visceral Sounds, the thirty-eight-minute bruiser spews forth an unapologetic crossover of hardcore punk, metal, and uncompromising, antagonistic, New Orleans-style angst.
Various order bundles, including limited edition vinyl options and authentic woodwork from their “Caught Up In The Gears Of Application” video are available via Housecore at THIS LOCATION. For digital orders, point your browser HERE where you can also stream the record in full.
SUPERJOINT was resurrected in 2015 after the original band broke up a decade earlier. At the behest of the late Corey Mitchell, co-founder of The Housecore Horror Film Festival, SUPERJOINT founders Anselmo, Jimmy Bower (Down, Eyehategod), and Kevin Bond (Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver et al) joined forces with longtime comrades, drummer José “Blue” Gonzalez (Warbeast, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), and bassist Stephen Taylor (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Woven Hand, 16 Horse Power). A new era of the band was born. After just two tours, new material followed culminating in the scathing sounds of Caught Up In The Gears Of Application.
 “[Philip H. Anselmo’s] tenacity seems undeniable, and that spirit shines through Caught Up In The Gears Of Application from beginning to end.” – Blabbermouth
 “SUPERJOINT are looking to add a vicious and philosophical third chapter to the band’s legacy.” – Loudwire
“…a great mix of southern rock and hardcore punk… if Down ever got really angry and decided to knock out a punk record, this is what I imagine it would sound like.” – Metal Injection on the title track
 
“This is gnarly and nasty… the music is as potent as ever. A storming return. – The Sludgelord
 
SUPERJOINT‘s music is like a poison that you want to keep drinking, a spirit that doesn’t age, and never heals – but it’ll kill time. There is creative genius in these guys.” – New Noise Magazine
 “The volatile, acidic savagery that the band is known for is just as present now as it was before they went on hiatus over a decade ago….” – Metal Nexus
 
For all SUPERJOINT coverage contact liz@earsplitcompound.com.
 
http://www.thehousecorerecords.com
http://www.thehousecorestore.com
http://www.facebook.com/housecorerecords

