VOMIT REMNANTS: Decibel Magazine Streams

Hyper Groove Brutality, the imminent new full-length from long-running Japanese brutal death metal maniacs VOMIT REMNANTS, will make its official decent upon the masses Friday, April 21st via Unique Leader Records.

The band’s first studio output in twelve years was produced by Darren Cesca (Arsis, Vile, Goratory) of House Of Grind Studios and features guest appearances by vocalist Henrik Cranz of Soils Of Fate, guitarist Craig Peters of Deeds Of Flesh and Destroying The Devoid, and guitarist Paul Masvidal of Cynic/ex-Death.

In advance of its release, today Decibel Magazine is streaming the record in its crushing entirety hailing its, “flattening riffs, machinelike drumming, and fearsome guttural vocals.”

Get pulverized by Hyper Groove Brutality, courtesy of Decibel Magazine, atTHIS LOCATION.

Hyper Groove Brutality preorder bundles are currently available HERE. For digital orders, visit the Unique Leader Bandcamp page at THIS LOCATION.

Metal Injection calls Hyper Groove Brutality a, “beast of an album,” while Wonderbox Metal notes, “If you like slamming death metal with a brutal, Dying Fetus-styled edge to it then Hyper Groove Brutality is sure to sate your bloodlust.” Dead Rhetoric concurs, “album title as it may, the grooves had better deliver, and you better believe they stand up to the high stakes of the claim over repeated listens.” Adds The Grim Tower, “If you’re looking for the very definition of slimy, goopy gore metal then you’re going to find it here…. It simply fucking rips.”

VOMIT REMNANTS was forged in 1997. The band’s debut demo, the charmingly titled In The Name Of Vomit, reaped critical acclaim among the death metal underground. Second demo, Brutally Violated, was unleashed the following year and one unreleased track made its way to the Gore Is Your Master compilation released by Razorback Records. VOMIT REMNANTS released their debut full-length, Supreme Entity via Macabre Mementos in May of 1999 and were later invited to play The Ohio Death Fest alongside Dying Fetus, Internal Bleeding, Dehumanized, Devourment, Gorgasm, and many others only further solidifying VOMIT REMNANTS as a proverbial force with which to be reckoned.

Following various lineup shifts, VOMIT REMNANTS brought their sonic brutality to European stages appearing at Obscene Extreme Fest and Nuclear Storm as well as performing shows in Germany, Holland, Belgium, and Austria. By 2000, the band returned to American soil for a short run of dates with Brodequin before releasing their Indefensible Vehemence EP on Supreme Musick and Macabre Mementos Records that same year.

Due to internal conflicts, VOMIT REMNANTS disbanded shortly after their American tour. Drummer Keisuke spent the next two-and-a-half years searching for replacement musicians. Guitarist Steve Eagle, bassist Duane Cowan, and vocalist Takanori Fujioka eventually joined the band in 2004 and recorded a two-song promo. They also played the Maryland Deathfest that same year as well as many shows in Japan. Eagle and Cowan would flee VOMIT REMNANTS just one year later however before being replaced by guitarist Kei Ishida and bassist Mitchito Hoshi. With this new lineup the band recorded a three-song promo to shop to labels. Those three tracks would make their way to a three-way split CD with Godless Truth and Carnivorous released by Lacerated Enemy Records. The band later returned to Europe for a tour with Godless Truth. Macabre Mementos Records released VOMIT REMNANTS‘ Supreme Vehemence Discography ’05 which included bonus live footage before joining forces with Unique Leader Records. The band split up again however while recording new songs. The band returned in 2015 stronger than ever and penned the maniacal Hyper Groove Brutality full-length. The wait is finally over.



