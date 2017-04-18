MEGADETH KICKS OFF NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ON JUNE 23, 2017 Special Guests Include Meshuggah, TesseracT and Lillake

GRAMMY® Award winning Thrash Metal pioneers MEGADETH have announced the details for the 2017 leg of their North American Tour, which kicks off on June 23 in Big Flats, NY. This headlining tour will take them across the U.S as well as Canada.

Tickets for the North American Tour go on sale beginning April 21?check megadeth.com for specific market info, local on-sale times and dates, and information on special VIP packages. There will also be an exclusive pre-sale for MEGADETH fan club members beginning April 19 at 10:00am EST, with details available at megadeth.com/cyberarmy.

MEGADETH will be on tour in support of their new album Dystopia featuring the 2017 GRAMMY® Award winning tittle track ?Dystopia.? Dystopia reached No. 3 on The Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the Hard Music/Top Rock charts.

Along with band visionary Dave Mustaine at the helm, MEGADETH?s current lineup includes Kiko Loureiro on guitar, David Ellefson on bass and Dirk Verbeuren on drums.

Joining MEGADETH on their North American Tour will be special guests Meshuggah, TesseracT and Lillake.

North American Tour Dates are as follows:

Jun 23 Big Flats, NY Budweiser Summerstage

Jun 24 Montebello, QC Amnesia Rockfest*

Jun 25 Boston, MA House of Blues

Jun 27 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

Jun 28 Portsmouth, VA Portsmouth Pavilion

Jun 29 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore

Jun 30 Columbus, OH Express Live

Jul 5 Windsor, ON Caesars**

Jul 7 St. Charles, MO Family Arena

Jul 8 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

Jul 9 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

Jul 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Jul 13 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA*

Jul 14 Chicago, IL Chicago Open Air*

Jul 15 Cadott, WI Rock Fest*

More dates to be announced shortly!

*Festival Dates

**MEGADETH and Meshuggah only

MEGADETH will then join Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, as special guests on their Crazy World tour. The tour kicks off on September 14 with a month-long run of dates including stops in New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, amongst others, with more dates coming.

Scorpions? Crazy World North American tour with special guests MEGADETH

Sept 14 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Sept 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sept 22 Toronto, ONT Budweiser Stage

Sept 25 Denver, CO 1st Bank Center

Sept 26 Salt Lake City, UT Venue TBA

Sept 29 Spokane, WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept 30 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct 3 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

Oct 4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Oct 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Oct 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Arena

Oct 11 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

Oct 12 Dallas, TX Pavilion at the Music Factory

Oct 14 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Oct 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

More dates to be announced shortly!