THROUGH FIRE RELEASE DELUXE VERSION OF DEBUT ALBUM “BREATHE”
Monday, April 17, 2017
SPRING TOUR DATES WITH ART OF ANARCHY, SEETHER & MORE
March 7th, 2017 – Through Fire, the hard rock band from Omaha, Nebraska, have released a DELUXE VERSION of its debut studio album Breathe today via Sumeri
an Records. The DELUXE VERSION of Breathe includes alternate artwork, acoustic and extended versions of “Breathe” and ?Stronger?, a cover of the Christina Perri song “Jar of Hearts” and a guitar tab booklet. The album is now available for purchase and stream at these locations:
iTunes: https://goo.gl/ZZ1oxs
Google: https://goo.gl/KWKn3Y
Amazon: https://goo.gl/votVF9
Spotify: https://goo.gl/DmrOSu
The new single and title track ?Breathe? is currently #16 on the Active Rock charts, top 20 on Billboard?s Mainstream Rock Songs chart and is the band?s second consecutive single to reach #1 on the Octane Big ‘Uns Countdown. The official video for the song can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2lYPpIa
THROUGH FIRE – Breathe (Deluxe)
01. Reborn (intro)
02. Breakout
03. Stronger (radio edit)
04. Where You Lie
05. Breathe (radio edit)
06. Take It All Away
07. Dead Inside
08. Lights
09. Blood On My Hands
10. Damage
11. Jar of Hearts
12. Stronger (Acoustic)
13. Breathe (Acoustic)
14. Stronger (Extended Version)
15. Breathe (Extended Version)
The band is currently on the road in support of “Breathe” with Art Of Anarchy, Seether and more.
Through Fire with Art Of Anarchy
April 8th – Battle Creek, IL – The Music Factory
April 9th – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon (headline) ****
April 10th – Libertyville, IL – Austin’s Fuel Room
April 11th – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge
Festival Dates*
April 15th – Phoenix, AZ – U Fest*
May 12th – Council Bluffs, IA – Rockfest*
With Seether
June 1st – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
June 2nd – Portland, OR – Waterfront – RoZone Stage
June 3rd – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
June 5th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
June 6th – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – Anaheim
June 7th – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre