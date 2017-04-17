SPRING TOUR DATES WITH ART OF ANARCHY, SEETHER & MORE

THROUGH FIRE RELEASE DELUXE VERSION OF DEBUT ALBUM ?BREATHE

The new single and title track "Breathe" is currently #16 on the Active Rock charts, top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart and is the band's second consecutive single to reach #1 on the Octane Big 'Uns Countdown. The official video for the song can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2lYPpIa

THROUGH FIRE – Breathe (Deluxe)

01. Reborn (intro)

02. Breakout

03. Stronger (radio edit)

04. Where You Lie

05. Breathe (radio edit)

06. Take It All Away

07. Dead Inside

08. Lights

09. Blood On My Hands

10. Damage

11. Jar of Hearts

12. Stronger (Acoustic)

13. Breathe (Acoustic)

14. Stronger (Extended Version)

15. Breathe (Extended Version)

The band is currently on the road in support of “Breathe” with Art Of Anarchy, Seether and more.

Through Fire with Art Of Anarchy

April 8th – Battle Creek, IL – The Music Factory April 9th – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon (headline) **** April 10th – Libertyville, IL – Austin’s Fuel Room April 11th – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge Festival Dates* April 15th – Phoenix, AZ – U Fest* May 12th – Council Bluffs, IA – Rockfest* With Seether June 1st – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House June 2nd – Portland, OR – Waterfront – RoZone Stage June 3rd – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo June 5th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore June 6th – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – Anaheim June 7th – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre