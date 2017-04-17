LOATHE’S NEW ALBUM, ‘THE COLD SUN,’ IS OUT TODAY ON SHARPTONE RECORDS

LOATHE, has released their debut, full-length album, The Cold Sun, today on SharpTone Records. The album is available for purchase now at April 14, 2017 ? Los Angeles, CA – After much anticipation, Liverpool based experimental collective,has released their debut, full-length album, The Cold Sun, today on SharpTone Records. The album is available for purchase now at http://smarturl.it/thecoldsun

In conjunction with today?s release, LOATHE has also premiered a brand new video for their song ?East of Eden,? which can be viewed now at https://youtu.be/_oupqTVdblI

Talking about the new record?s debut, guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe says, “viewing the release of The Cold Sun is something that at one point seemed a lifetime away. Now that the time has come, we have never been more infatuated or enthusiastic about our collective effort before. We hope you thoroughly enjoy what we 5 have worked ever so tirelessly on.”

The Cold Sun is a concept record; a compelling 35 minute long meandering into the depths of a dark, post-apocalyptic tale. The record follows the adjacent timeline of two protagonists, who exist during a dystopian future, stricken by tragedy and the ever-looming apocalypse. The record was recorded at Glow In The Dark Studios in Atlanta, Georgia under the watchful eye of producer Matt McClellan (Underoath, The Devil Wears Prada, Being As An Ocean…).

Watch LOATHE?s video for ?Dance On My Skin?: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=bhD3Wvv873w

Watch LOATHE?s video for ?It?s Yours?: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=KurhXJPFDvo

LOATHE will be performing an album release show in their hometown of Liverpool tonight and will be playing shows throughout Europe this summer.

