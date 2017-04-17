KROKUS: Rockers around the world ->>>>> Today marks the release of “BIG ROCKS”, the new album of Switzerland’s legendary hard rock band KROKUs
|On BIG ROCKS, KROKUS pay tribute to their roots by covering classic tracks of The Rolling Stones, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Steppenwolf, The Who, Bob Dylan and many more.
With a total of 12 flawlessly executed cover versions in the typical KROKUS vein plus a newly recorded version of the KROKUS classic “Backseat Rock N’ Roll” as well as comments on selected songs by various band members, BIG ROCKS offers everything fans of straight-forward and honest rock music can ask for.
BIG ROCKS is available as CD Jewelcase as well as download and stream (Available now). The album is already available outside North America, but fans within North America will now be able to pick up this piece of hard rock history.
Click here to buy the new CD at selected stores or purchase a download/streaming copy: http://smarturl.it/Kroku
A lyric video of the classic track “House Of The Rising Sun” isa available on YouTube and Vevo via the link below.
1. N.I.B.
(originally by Black Sabbath)
2. Tie Your Mother Down
(originally by Queen)
3. My Generation
(originally by The Who)
4. Wild Thing
(originally by The Troggs)
5. The House Of The Rising Sun
(originally by The Animals)
6. Rockin’ In The Free World
(originally by Neil Young)
7. Gimme Some Lovin’
(originally by Spencer Davis Group)
8. Whole Lotta Love
(originally by Led Zeppelin)
9. Summertime Blues
(originally by Eddie Cochran)
10. Born To Be Wild
(originally by Steppenwolf)
11. Quinn The Eskimo
(originally by Bob Dylan)
12. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(originally by The Rolling Stones)
13. Backseat Rock N’ Roll
(KROKUS original recording)