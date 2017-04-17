With a total of 12 flawlessly executed cover versions in the typical KROKUS vein plus a newly recorded version of the KROKUS classic “Backseat Rock N’ Roll” as well as comments on selected songs by various band members, BIG ROCKS offers everything fans of straight-forward and honest rock music can ask for.

BIG ROCKS is available as CD Jewelcase as well as download and stream (Available now). The album is already available outside North America, but fans within North America will now be able to pick up this piece of hard rock history.

Click here to buy the new CD at selected stores or purchase a download/streaming copy: http://smarturl.it/Kroku sBIGROCKS

A lyric video of the classic track “House Of The Rising Sun” isa available on YouTube and Vevo via the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eDnldWUup_I

Let the Krokus Pokus begin!