High Elevation Rock Festival: Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm & More

High Elevation Rock Festival, fueled by Monster Energy, returns to Fiddler?s Green Amphitheatre presented by Subaru just outside Denver, Colorado, with an extra night of music ? Friday night, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. After its one-day debut in 2016, High Elevation comes back bigger and better in 2017 with a lineup of more than two dozen bands, led by Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm and more.

Presale tickets for High Elevation Rock Festival, as well as hotel and VIP packages, will be available starting Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM MDT at HighElevationFestival.com. Visit the High Elevation social media pages for a password to purchase presale tickets. The public onsale begins Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM MDT.

The full lineup for High Elevation is as follows: Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Starset, P.O.D., All That Remains, Beartooth, Avatar, Red Sun Rising, Radkey, While She Sleeps, Letters From The Fire, DED, Palaye Royale, Badflower and more bands to be announced in the coming weeks.

?After an incredible inaugural event last year, we decided to turn it up a notch in 2017 and expand High Elevation to two days,? comments Joe Litvag, Executive Producer of the festival for AEG Presents. ?Now we?ve got 25 of the very best-in-class artists like Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, and Black Veil Brides performing more than 18 hours of music for the hard rock fans of the Rocky Mountain region to celebrate!?

New to the 2017 festival is an exclusive VIP experience in Marjorie Park, on the North side of the amphitheatre. Amenities in this lounge include shade, seating areas, premium food and beverage for purchase, and private restrooms. Marjorie Park VIP passes will be included with certain ticket packages and available while supplies last as an upgrade on all ticket types.

All tickets for High Elevation Rock Festival include admission for both Friday night and Saturday.