DEAD HORSE TRAUMA HEADING OUT ON THE ROAD

DEAD HORSE TRAUMA is heading out on the road this April on the West Coast leg of the “LIFE TOUR” in support of their new album LIFE. The tour kicks off April 15th at The Rock Room at Patty?s Pub in Fort Dodge, IA and concludes on May 20th at the Twisted Spoke in Pekin, IL.

DEAD HORSE TRAUMA Coming to a City Near You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm5xptlv3rc&feature=youtu.be

Since the release of “The Unmerciful Infliction” EP, (2008) DEAD HORSE TRAUMA has separated themselves from the pack with a high energy live show as well as an undeniable work ethic that has taken this band from a home town power house to a national touring juggernaut.

With their 6th release “LIFE” we see a band that has clearly grown into themselves musically, whether it?s the lyrical message of the song “LEFT UNSAID” or the delivery of the riffs on ” THE FAMILY”. If this album shows where metal music as a genre is headed then strap yourself in for one hell of a good ride.

DEAD HORSE TRAUMA – “Left Unsaid”: https://youtu.be/fPwU8RQDmHI

Please get in touch if you would like to interview the band or attend a show.

