BLUES TRAVELER Embark on Headlining 2017 Spring Tour

Monday, April 17, 2017

BLUES TRAVELER
Embark on Headlining 2017 Spring Tour 18-Date Run Kicks Off Tonight in Pocola, OK
Includes New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Date
BluesTraveler Photo

Blues Traveler has announced dates for their 2017 Spring Tour, which kicks off tonight, April 7 at the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, OK and wraps up with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7. Tickets are on sale now at www.bluestraveler.com, with a handful of shows featuring support from Gene Evaro Jr.. A full list of confirmed dates can be seen below.

Keyboardist Ben Wilson says, ?Time to load up the gear and get the BT party bus rolling! We are pumped to be back on the road and rocking out for all the BT fans out there!?

Blues Traveler — John Popper (lead vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Brendan Hill (drums), and Ben Wilson (keyboard) — have a proven reputation for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring. With a total of twelve studio albums — four gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum — they have sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, and played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people. Their hit “Run-Around” is the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, and earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The group?s most recent release, Blow Up The Moon, was its first collaborative album. Keeping an open-minded perspective on making music, the unique and successful process enlisted a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop.

2017 Spring Tour Dates:
04/07/17 – Pocola, OK – Choctaw Casino +
04/08/17 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob?s Texas +
04/09/17 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
04/11/17 – Pueblo, CO – Memorial Hall
04/13/17 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater
04/14/17 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
04/15/17 – Tempe, AZ – Four Peaks Tasting Room +
04/21/17 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
04/22/17 – Charlotte, NC – Fountain Plaza at the NC Music Factory +
04/23/17 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage
04/25/17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
04/27/17 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre +
04/28/17 – Jefferson, IA – Wild Rose Casino +
04/29/17 – Dubuque, IA – Diamond Jo Casino +
05/02/17 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird Theatre
05/04/17 – Frankfort, KY – Grand Theatre +
05/05/17 – Macon, GA – Cox Capitol Theatre
05/07/17 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival +

+ show will not include Gene Evaro Jr.

About Blues Traveler:
Blues Traveler emerged in the late ?80s and are best known for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring, and their breakthrough, multi-platinum selling album four, which earned them a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance and features hit singles ?Run-Around? and ?Hook.? Throughout their career the band has released 20 full-length albums with their most recent, Blow Up the Moon, being a collaborative effort featuring a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop. Throughout their extensive career, Blues Traveler has earned a massive fanbase of dedicated and loyal followers and continues to do so with each performance.

