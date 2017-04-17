BLUES TRAVELER Embark on Headlining 2017 Spring Tour

Blues Traveler has announced dates for their 2017 Spring Tour, which kicks off tonight, April 7 at the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, OK and wraps up with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7. Tickets are on sale now at www.bluestraveler.com, with a handful of shows featuring support from Gene Evaro Jr.. A full list of confirmed dates can be seen below.

Keyboardist Ben Wilson says, ?Time to load up the gear and get the BT party bus rolling! We are pumped to be back on the road and rocking out for all the BT fans out there!?

Blues Traveler — John Popper (lead vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Brendan Hill (drums), and Ben Wilson (keyboard) — have a proven reputation for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring. With a total of twelve studio albums — four gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum — they have sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, and played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people. Their hit “Run-Around” is the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, and earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The group?s most recent release, Blow Up The Moon, was its first collaborative album. Keeping an open-minded perspective on making music, the unique and successful process enlisted a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop.